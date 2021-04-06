BREAKING: Nelson claims title of next Baraboo mayor

Rob Nelson defeated registered write-in candidate Jim Astle by roughly 870 votes in the spring primary election Tuesday, making him the next mayor of the city of Baraboo.

Out of 2,136 votes cast, Nelson secured 1,468. According to unofficial results, Astle had 595, said City Clerk Brenda Zeman. There were a total of 668 write-in votes for mayor.

Nelson, who currently serves on the Sauk County Board of Supervisors, had expressed a desire in his tenure as mayor to ensure responsible growth within the city, balancing concrete with green spaces. He aims to listen to all opinions whether he agrees with them, Nelson said.

Astle, who serves as police chief of the La Valle Police Department and owns Jim’s Gun Supply in Baraboo, had said in online postings about running for mayor that he opposed the citywide wheel tax because voters had voted down the proposal in a referendum. Despite the vote, the city voted to enact one in late 2019, along with a street light user fee, both of which Astle used as examples of why he would be different in listening to the public.