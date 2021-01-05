Candidates file for Dells, Reedsburg area spring elections

With the deadline to file nomination papers at 5 p.m. Jan. 5, the following candidates have filed papers to run for office in Wisconsin Dells, Lake Delton and Reedsburg for this year's spring election.
For the Wisconsin Dells common council, the mayor, first district alderperson, second district alderperson and third district alderperson are up for election. Information on candidates who've filed was not available as of 6 p.m., Tuesday. Each position carries a three-year term.
In Lake Delton, the village board president and three trustee positions are up for election. President John Webb was the only candidate to file election papers to run unopposed to retain his seat. Four individuals will seek a trustee spot, including incumbents Cary Brandt, Tom Diehl, Joe Eck and new candidate Aaron Kirby. Each trustee position carries a two-year term.
The school board race for Area I and Area II representative positions will remain unchallenged with Area I representative and treasurer Bob McClyman and Area II representative and School Board President Dr. Jennifer Gavinski running to retain their seats for another three-year term.
In Reedsburg, four common council positions are up for election this spring. No candidates took out papers to run for District 1 on the common council, said Clerk/Treasurer Anita Young in an email. The race for alderperson for the District 3 seat will include new candidates Missy Frenz and Richard Braun. Third District Alderperson Calvin Craker has filed non-candidacy papers, as well as First District Alderperson David Moon. Candidates running for Fourth District alderperson are incumbent Tom Seamonson and challenger Aaron Bauer.
For Reedsburg School Board, members Neal Pulvermacher and John Laukant have both filed non-candidacy papers, according to Bard Sand, executive assistant to the administrator and the school board.
In the city of Reedsburg, candidates running for school board include incumbent Alice Heckenbach and challenger Leo Almeida. In Area II, Ross Retzlaff is running for the open seat.
The spring election is April 6.
