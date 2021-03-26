Candidates vie for Baraboo mayor, council seat in upcoming election

“Baraboo has a lot of factors that make it fairly unique and you don’t want to destroy all of those just for the sake of getting bigger,” Nelson said. “You have to take a careful approach in how you manage those elements. I think we also need to balance what I would call ‘grey-scapes’ with greenscapes.”

Nelson said he has shown he puts the city above his self-interest.

“I’m used to welcoming a variety of perspectives and treating people with respect, even those who might disagree with me,” Nelson said. “I have a good understanding of how government operates and what opportunities there might be for collaboration.”

Council seat

Thurow made a similar point, noting that she’s optimistic over recent agreements the city has brokered with developers to create more housing in the city. She said when she was chosen out of four people seeking the seat, she knew she could help the city she loves with her experience managing budgets and property.

“I think the city is a great place,” Thurow said. “I really like Baraboo, I certainly want to do everything that I can and I thought being on the city council would be helpful.”