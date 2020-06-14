Chain interest prompts Baraboo approval of hotel feasibility study

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Members of Baraboo Common Council agreed to fund a hotel feasibility study for up to $9,000 after two Midwest-based chains approached the city about possibly constructing new buildings.

Community Development Authority Director Pat Cannon told members Tuesday, during a teleconference meeting, that the businesses would need to see if it is economically possible to operate a hotel in Baraboo.

“They both have said they would need to have a hotel study done,” Cannon said. “A hotel study is a little bit different than just asking what the occupancy’s been or what the rates are; they look at the drivers.”

Quotes from companies capable of performing a hotel study included Patek Hospitality Consultants Inc. of Sussex at $8,000; Core Distinction Group based in Oshkosh and Little Chute at $8,000; and Hospitality Marketers International of New Berlin at $8,250.

Patek was chosen to perform the study, in part, because oe of the chains interested in Baraboo worked with Patek in the past, Cannon said. Cannon and Director of Public Works Tom Pinion agreed it was the best option. Organizers intend the study to take roughly 4 to 6 weeks to complete.