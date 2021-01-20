Citing social distancing, Columbia County chairman moves office after remodel bid too pricey

After a proposed remodel of his office proved too expensive, Columbia County Board Chairman Vern Gove moved to a vacant space on the county administration building’s second floor.
Corporation Counsel Joe Ruf, who returned a call made to Gove Wednesday, said Gove had found his former space, located off the County Clerk’s office, too small to accommodate social distancing with more than two or three people.
“It’s a perfectly nice office,” Ruf said. “... It was designed as an executive office, pre-socially distancing. There’s a table in there that seats five, but it’s elbow to elbow.”
In October, the county Finance Committee approved adding $10,000 to the $83.3 million 2021 budget to remodel the office and purchase new furniture, though it wasn’t unanimous, according to official minutes. The minutes note the work was estimated to cost $7,250.
But just one company -- Direct Management Company of Middleton -- answered the county’s request for bids on the project, offering to complete the work for $19,950, according to official minutes from a Dec. 21 Executive Committee meeting. Members tabled the issue “until further review.”
On a private local group page, a Facebook post about the remodel project garnered 60 comments over the weekend, most decrying it as wasteful, especially given the building’s age. Some pointed out supervisors’ unwillingness to pay for more nurses or address other problems.
The building opened officially in 2018 after more than four years of planning and construction at a total cost of $46 million. County Clerk Susan Moll said Gove was the only person who used his office.
Ruf said the proposal had been to knock down the wall between the chairman’s office and the adjacent conference room, but it turned out to be more complicated and costly than originally anticipated. Instead, officials decided to use “excess space” on the second floor, he said.
“It solved a couple problems. First of all, it was just to spread everybody out. If the chair has to meet with somebody -- the chair has to sign tons of stuff, so there’s always a bunch of employees hanging around in there,” Ruf said.
Secondly, it allows the first and second vice chairmen their own office space, which they didn’t previously have.
The Columbia County Economic Development Corporation, which isn’t a county department, had previously leased the second-floor space. The EDC moved out around early 2020, said county Comptroller Lois Schepp.
County employees moved the chairman’s equipment to room 256 and spent roughly $2,500 overall on a couple of meeting room tables and a keycard reader/lock, Ruf said. The county used extra furniture it already had for the vice chairmen’s space, he said. Ruf expects Gove will remain in the new space throughout his term, but he said a future board chair could move back to the previous office, which in the meantime can be used as an additional meeting room for the clerk’s office or the board.
