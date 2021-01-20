Citing social distancing, Columbia County chairman moves office after remodel bid too pricey

On a private local group page, a Facebook post about the remodel project garnered 60 comments over the weekend, most decrying it as wasteful, especially given the building’s age. Some pointed out supervisors’ unwillingness to pay for more nurses or address other problems.

The building opened officially in 2018 after more than four years of planning and construction at a total cost of $46 million. County Clerk Susan Moll said Gove was the only person who used his office.

Ruf said the proposal had been to knock down the wall between the chairman’s office and the adjacent conference room, but it turned out to be more complicated and costly than originally anticipated. Instead, officials decided to use “excess space” on the second floor, he said.