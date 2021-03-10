City officials 'disappointed' at refusal from Columbia County officials to consider mask mandate

Murphy said the city follows guidelines from the CDC, which recommends mask wearing to prevent the spread of the virus, to maintain 6 feet of distance from others and to avoid crowds.

During the Jan. 28 council meeting, members disagreed over the use of a mask mandate. Mark Hahn said there is no proof that mask wearing prevents infection of the COVID-19 virus despite guidance from the CDC to wear masks based on a number of studies that have shown under “universal masking, new infections fell significantly.”

“I hate to say it, but I’ve always been at odds with the other members of this council,” Hahn said. “They always talk about science and masks have been worn for I don’t know how long and it hasn’t changed anything going down. I don’t know how you can say that masks help when there isn’t scientific proof.”

The idea of a citywide mask mandate was introduced by council member Dennis Nachreiner as a measure to consider if the statewide mandates are no longer permitted.