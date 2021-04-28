City plans trail development on east Baraboo parcel primed for housing addition

In March, the council members approved a pre-development agreement with local developer Luke Pelton of Reedsburg and Cornerstone LLC. Peloton has been recently overseeing the development of a 48-unit apartment complex in Reedsburg.

A pre-development agreement does not guarantee development on the ground, but it does allow for the developer to begin planning, which costs money. The city agrees during the period of the agreement not to work with any other potential developers.

It was forged after city officials began looking for a way to increase housing within the city due to a shortage of places to live for residents, City Administrator Casey Bradley said at the time. The type of housing to be developed has not been determined.

The trails would be developed at the northernmost portion of the conservancy, Hardy said. The first phase includes clearing brush and removing invasive plants to be able to develop the trails. Part of the grant funding would also be used to construct a public bathroom building at the trailhead that could also be used by people visiting the nearby park.