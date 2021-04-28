City plans trail development on east Baraboo parcel primed for housing addition

The city of Baraboo is planning a conservancy with nature trails on part of the 128-acre parcel it announced in late March would likely be used to develop additional housing.
Baraboo Common Council members unanimously approved an application to fund the first phase of the project during their meeting Tuesday.
Mike Hardy, director of the city Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, said department staff members are applying for a grant to cover the estimated cost of $185,000 for phase one of the Conservancy Trails Development Project.
“We’re feeling pretty good about this one just because of the work it involves,” Hardy said. “Trails right now are really big in getting funded.”
The Stewardship Grant would be provided through the state Department of Natural Resources as a 50% matching grant. Half would be paid for through the grant funding and the remaining $92,500 would be covered by in-kind services like volunteer labor and use of equipment, as well as future developer park impact fees gained through granting permits for building on the property.
The parcel on the eastern outskirts of the city is commonly referred to as the “Jackson Property” and was purchased by the city in 2001 for $1.2 million. It has since sat undeveloped, though the city had considered selling it in the past.
In March, the council members approved a pre-development agreement with local developer Luke Pelton of Reedsburg and Cornerstone LLC. Peloton has been recently overseeing the development of a 48-unit apartment complex in Reedsburg.
A pre-development agreement does not guarantee development on the ground, but it does allow for the developer to begin planning, which costs money. The city agrees during the period of the agreement not to work with any other potential developers.
It was forged after city officials began looking for a way to increase housing within the city due to a shortage of places to live for residents, City Administrator Casey Bradley said at the time. The type of housing to be developed has not been determined.
The trails would be developed at the northernmost portion of the conservancy, Hardy said. The first phase includes clearing brush and removing invasive plants to be able to develop the trails. Part of the grant funding would also be used to construct a public bathroom building at the trailhead that could also be used by people visiting the nearby park.
Though Hardy said the grant application process may be “extremely competitive,” it is important to provide more trails for use by city residents because respondents of the current Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan survey list trails, designated bike routes, bike lanes and connections to the Great Sauk State Trail as the highest priority.
The funding could cover different types of trails.
“The parks commission hasn’t had an opportunity to really discuss what the trails are going to look like yet,” Hardy said. “Once we get into the planning of it, we’ll talk about how we have had some requests for mountain bike trails, bike trails, that sort of thing. That will be one thing the parks commission will be talking about as we get into it.”
The grant would be approved in the fall for project work in 2022 and 2023.
Council members also:
- Approved the annexation of a 1.91-acre parcel of land in the 1200 block of Carpenter Street owned by the Kenneth H. & Joyce A. Alt Revocable Trust from the town of Baraboo and the rezoning of the parcel as single-family residential
- Approved a request from Bike Wisconsin to stay overnight June 17 at the Baraboo Civic Center as part of its annual bike tour through the state
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.