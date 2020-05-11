City settles suit against Alliant for injury during Baraboo project

The city of Baraboo recently settled a lawsuit against Alliant Energy Corporation and Vannguard Utilities Partners of DeForest, recovering the cost of medical expenses for a city employee who was injured.
In a complaint and summons filed in late February by the city and Cities & Villages Mutual Insurance against Alliant, Vannguard and an unnamed insurance company, the city alleged negligence on the part of both companies.
According to the complaint, city Utility Superintendent Wade Peterson was operating machinery during a construction project in March 2017 at 100 South Boulevard when he struck an unforeseen power line belonging to Alliant. At the time, Peterson was searching for a sewer lateral, according to court documents. He was injured as a result of hitting the buried power line.
The line belonged to Alliant, but Vannguard was included in the lawsuit because the company had been hired by the city to locate all underground power lines as part of the project.
Matthew Granitz, the attorney representing the city and CVMIC with Borgelt, Powell, Peterson and Frauen of Madison, alleged negligence against all defendants in regard to the placement, maintenance and notification of workers of the location of the power line.
The lawsuit called for slightly more than $3,000 to be paid as the result of accrued medical expenses needed to treat Peterson’s injury.
The lawsuit was headed to trial, but Granitz filed a letter to Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Leo Grill on March 23 notifying the court the suit was likely to be settled among the parties. Grill ordered the case dismissed April 29.
The total amount was divided in three parts: $1,200 for attorneys’ fees, $606 to Peterson and $1,200 to CVMIC.
Mayor Mike Palm
Council adjusts to pandemic rules
Baraboo City Administrator Kennie Downing
Baraboo Mayor Mike Palm
Baraboo Fire Chief Kevin Stieve
City Administrator Kennie Downing
Scott Sloan sworn in
Baraboo Police Chief Mark Schauf
Critical of fee
Baraboo Fire Chief Kevin Stieve
Reviewing finances
Geick honored upon departure
Oath of office
Kolb questions billing methods
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.