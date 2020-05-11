City settles suit against Alliant for injury during Baraboo project

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The city of Baraboo recently settled a lawsuit against Alliant Energy Corporation and Vannguard Utilities Partners of DeForest, recovering the cost of medical expenses for a city employee who was injured.

In a complaint and summons filed in late February by the city and Cities & Villages Mutual Insurance against Alliant, Vannguard and an unnamed insurance company, the city alleged negligence on the part of both companies.

According to the complaint, city Utility Superintendent Wade Peterson was operating machinery during a construction project in March 2017 at 100 South Boulevard when he struck an unforeseen power line belonging to Alliant. At the time, Peterson was searching for a sewer lateral, according to court documents. He was injured as a result of hitting the buried power line.

The line belonged to Alliant, but Vannguard was included in the lawsuit because the company had been hired by the city to locate all underground power lines as part of the project.

Matthew Granitz, the attorney representing the city and CVMIC with Borgelt, Powell, Peterson and Frauen of Madison, alleged negligence against all defendants in regard to the placement, maintenance and notification of workers of the location of the power line.