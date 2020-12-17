Columbia County agencies switch to digital public safety communications, some lose signal access

Portage Police Chief Keith Klafke echoed the sentiment. He said when the equipment transition was being planned, a number of agencies sat down and discussed its use. The Portage Fire Department also has new radios, he said.

A big change for the city police will be the construction of a new communications tower on the north side of Portage that will allow for some “bad spots” to be covered, Klafke said. Baycom, a telecommunications company with offices throughout Wisconsin, performed a study that found radios could not relay messages in certain areas on that side of the city.

Planning for upgrades began years ago, with the Columbia County Board of Supervisors approving up to $2.9 million to upgrade the system in June 2019. Klafke credited City Administrator Shawn Murphy with securing a grant from the USDA this year for roughly $100,000 that also contributed to the upgrades on the city level.

A number of components in the former system were nearing the end of their service life. The system was last upgraded at the county level in 2011. Klafke said he estimated the city hardware has been the same for about 10 years. The life of this upgrade is expected to last from eight years to a decade.