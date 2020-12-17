Columbia County agencies switch to digital public safety communications, some lose signal access

A recent upgrade to Columbia County public safety communications hardware and software included a switch from analog to more reliable digital signal and may have impacted the public’s ability to listen in on the communications.
Chief Deputy Gregory Bisch of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said they are “in the process of switching over” but a few loose ends still need to be addressed with a communications tower upgrade and seeking a channel for large-scale emergency events involving multiple agencies.
The biggest change is communications now flow through a digital format, which can cause a problem for anyone in the public using an analog scanner. While the new technology allows agencies to encrypt, or mask communications from public listening, Bisch said the department views public knowledge as helpful.
“We believe that the public is a huge asset to us when we have radio communications going over the air,” Bisch said. “We’ve had many tips that come in from the public. We believe in the open air system. … Now, there are times when we need to be secret. When we need to maintain officers’ safety or tactical situations where it’s imperative we have that advantage.”
That is when they would switch to a coded frequency, Bisch said. The shift would be temporary, only until the danger has passed, he said.
Portage Police Chief Keith Klafke echoed the sentiment. He said when the equipment transition was being planned, a number of agencies sat down and discussed its use. The Portage Fire Department also has new radios, he said.
A big change for the city police will be the construction of a new communications tower on the north side of Portage that will allow for some “bad spots” to be covered, Klafke said. Baycom, a telecommunications company with offices throughout Wisconsin, performed a study that found radios could not relay messages in certain areas on that side of the city.
Planning for upgrades began years ago, with the Columbia County Board of Supervisors approving up to $2.9 million to upgrade the system in June 2019. Klafke credited City Administrator Shawn Murphy with securing a grant from the USDA this year for roughly $100,000 that also contributed to the upgrades on the city level.
A number of components in the former system were nearing the end of their service life. The system was last upgraded at the county level in 2011. Klafke said he estimated the city hardware has been the same for about 10 years. The life of this upgrade is expected to last from eight years to a decade.
The driving force behind replacing equipment was that it was becoming too old for use. Bisch said equipment had aged to the point that they “can’t readily get parts for it anymore,” which could prove to be an issue in their everyday operations.
“In public safety it’s important that we maintain that communication at all times,” Bisch said. The best plans include having multiple parts at each tower to allow for swift replacement if something stops working.
Klafke and Bisch said the quality of the communications has been an adjustment for officers using the radios. With analog communication, Bisch said the voices sound more natural, but the static caused by distance is eliminated.
“With digital, it sounds like you’re right next to the person,” he said.
Klafke also said it seems more difficult to tell who is talking on the radio than in the past, noting that it sounds “a little bit more robotic.”
“Other than that, the equipment seems to be working,” Klafke said. “It’s good to keep up with the technology and I look forward to the capabilities that it has.”
Bisch said the full project may not be completed for another month or two. Regardless, the department is glad to see the change.
“I’m excited to have this upgrade completed, it’s been quite a process for us over the last few years,” Bisch said. “To have that capability of clearer transmissions and the ability to have better officer safety, I think, is a benefit, so we’re looking forward to it.”
