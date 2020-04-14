Columbia County casts 63% of ballots as absentee, incumbents keep unopposed seats

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In an election marked by a significant increase in absentee ballots, Columbia County reported that of its 17,538 total ballots cast, more than 11,000 were absentee.

According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, Columbia County issued 12,579 absentee ballots, but only 11,081 were counted. Statewide, requests had exceeded 1 million by April 1.

Portage City Clerk Marie Moe said the city had 1,660 of its 2,083 ballots cast by absentee voters, or about 80% of votes. In the spring 2016 presidential election, 514 of 2,956 ballots were cast as absentee — about 17% of voters.

In a report to City Administrator Shawn Murphy, Moe relayed that the election went smoothly despite extra steps organizers had to take to ensure a safe polling place in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As elections officials filtered into the county administrative building Monday with ballots and tally sheets to submit to the clerk’s office, they remarked on the huge increase in absentee ballots, varying from 77% percent of the vote in Columbus to 33% in Springvale.