Columbia County casts 63% of ballots as absentee, incumbents keep unopposed seats
Ballot day at courthouse (copy)

Patti Hausser-Kassner, of Lewiston, Randolph Clerk Maxine DeYoung, Lewiston Clerk Kurt Kassner and Hampden Clerk Diane Guenther wait with ballot bags while spaced apart Monday in the lobby of the Columbia County Administrative Building.

 DAILY REGISTER ARCHIVES

In an election marked by a significant increase in absentee ballots, Columbia County reported that of its 17,538 total ballots cast, more than 11,000 were absentee.

According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, Columbia County issued 12,579 absentee ballots, but only 11,081 were counted. Statewide, requests had exceeded 1 million by April 1.

Portage City Clerk Marie Moe said the city had 1,660 of its 2,083 ballots cast by absentee voters, or about 80% of votes. In the spring 2016 presidential election, 514 of 2,956 ballots were cast as absentee — about 17% of voters.

In a report to City Administrator Shawn Murphy, Moe relayed that the election went smoothly despite extra steps organizers had to take to ensure a safe polling place in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As elections officials filtered into the county administrative building Monday with ballots and tally sheets to submit to the clerk’s office, they remarked on the huge increase in absentee ballots, varying from 77% percent of the vote in Columbus to 33% in Springvale.

Municipalities planned to begin counting votes at 4 p.m. Monday. Results were not completely reported until 9:15 p.m. At the county level, two empty ballot slots in districts 7 and 11 garnered a handful of write-in votes each. Races for the Portage Common Council were unopposed. Incumbents Allan R. Radant, Mike Charles and Rita A. Maass successfully retained their seats. Radant with 102 votes, Charles with 151 and Maass with 129.

Columbia County results

County Supervisor District 1

Robert McClyman: 353

Write-in: 2

County Supervisor District 2

Mike Weyh: 477

Write-in: 1

County Supervisor District 3

Tom Borgkvist: 385

Write-in: 2

County Supervisor District 4

Vern E. Gove: 486

Write-in: 4

County Supervisor District 5

Adam R. Field 222

Write-in: 2

County Supervisor District 6

Eric J. Shimpach: 294

Write-in: 12

County Supervisor District 7

Write-in: 16

County Supervisor District 8

Steven Rohrbeck: 246

Write-in: 2

County Supervisor District 9

Don De Young: 400

Write-in: 4

County Supervisor District 10

JoAnn Wingers: 423

County Supervisor District 11

Write-in: 18

County Supervisor District 12

Barry Pufahl: 404

Write-in: 17

County Supervisor District 13

Dan F. Drew: 597

Write-in: 3

County Supervisor District 14

Liz Miller: 513

Write-in: 9

County Supervisor District 15

Mark Sleger: 412

Write-in: 5

County Supervisor District 16

Denise Brusveen: 501

Write-in: 5

County Supervisor District 17

Christopher Polzer: 336

Write-in: 1

County Supervisor District 18

Harlan Baumgartner: 472

Write-in: 7

County Supervisor District 19

Keith F. Miller: 466

Write-in: 9

County Supervisor District 20

Darren W. Schroeder: 530

Write-in: 2

County Supervisor District 21

Henry A. St. Maurice: 562

Write-in: 9

County Supervisor District 22

Matthew L. Rohrbeck: 539

Write-in: 7

County Supervisor District 23

James E. Foley: 476

Write-in: 9

County Supervisor District 24

John A. Stevenson: 466

County Supervisor District 25

Jon Plumer: 617

Write-in: 25

County Supervisor District 26

Bob Koch: 518

Write-in: 4

County Supervisor District 27

Nancy M. Long: 554

Write-in: 4

County Supervisor District 28

Kevin Kessler: 593

Write-in: 2

Presidential preference—Democrats

Joe Biden: 6,819

Bernie Sanders: 2,921

Elizabeth Warren: 132

Michael Bloomberg: 98

Tulsi Gabbard: 80

Amy Klobucher: 61

Pete Buttigieg: 57

Uninstructed: 40

John Delany: 9

Tom Steyer: 9

Michael Bennet: 7

Deval Patrick: 4

Presidential preference—GOP

Donald Trump: 6,500

Uninstructed: 111

Wisconsin Supreme Court

Jill Karofsky: 9,625

Daniel Kelly: 7,232

Court of Appeals Judge District 4

Rachel A. Graham: 11,378

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

