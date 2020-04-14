Columbia County casts 63% of ballots as absentee, incumbents keep unopposed seats

In an election marked by a significant increase in absentee ballots, Columbia County reported that of its 17,538 total ballots cast, more than 11,000 were absentee.
According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, Columbia County issued 12,579 absentee ballots, but only 11,081 were counted. Statewide, requests had exceeded 1 million by April 1.
Portage City Clerk Marie Moe said the city had 1,660 of its 2,083 ballots cast by absentee voters, or about 80% of votes. In the spring 2016 presidential election, 514 of 2,956 ballots were cast as absentee — about 17% of voters.
In a report to City Administrator Shawn Murphy, Moe relayed that the election went smoothly despite extra steps organizers had to take to ensure a safe polling place in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As elections officials filtered into the county administrative building Monday with ballots and tally sheets to submit to the clerk’s office, they remarked on the huge increase in absentee ballots, varying from 77% percent of the vote in Columbus to 33% in Springvale.
Municipalities planned to begin counting votes at 4 p.m. Monday. Results were not completely reported until 9:15 p.m. At the county level, two empty ballot slots in districts 7 and 11 garnered a handful of write-in votes each. Races for the Portage Common Council were unopposed. Incumbents Allan R. Radant, Mike Charles and Rita A. Maass successfully retained their seats. Radant with 102 votes, Charles with 151 and Maass with 129.
Columbia County results
County Supervisor District 1
Robert McClyman: 353
Write-in: 2
County Supervisor District 2
Mike Weyh: 477
Write-in: 1
County Supervisor District 3
Tom Borgkvist: 385
Write-in: 2
County Supervisor District 4
Vern E. Gove: 486
Write-in: 4
County Supervisor District 5
Adam R. Field 222
Write-in: 2
County Supervisor District 6
Eric J. Shimpach: 294
Write-in: 12
County Supervisor District 7
Write-in: 16
County Supervisor District 8
Steven Rohrbeck: 246
Write-in: 2
County Supervisor District 9
Don De Young: 400
Write-in: 4
County Supervisor District 10
JoAnn Wingers: 423
County Supervisor District 11
Write-in: 18
County Supervisor District 12
Barry Pufahl: 404
Write-in: 17
County Supervisor District 13
Dan F. Drew: 597
Write-in: 3
County Supervisor District 14
Liz Miller: 513
Write-in: 9
County Supervisor District 15
Mark Sleger: 412
Write-in: 5
County Supervisor District 16
Denise Brusveen: 501
Write-in: 5
County Supervisor District 17
Christopher Polzer: 336
Write-in: 1
County Supervisor District 18
Harlan Baumgartner: 472
Write-in: 7
County Supervisor District 19
Keith F. Miller: 466
Write-in: 9
County Supervisor District 20
Darren W. Schroeder: 530
Write-in: 2
County Supervisor District 21
Henry A. St. Maurice: 562
Write-in: 9
County Supervisor District 22
Matthew L. Rohrbeck: 539
Write-in: 7
County Supervisor District 23
James E. Foley: 476
Write-in: 9
County Supervisor District 24
John A. Stevenson: 466
County Supervisor District 25
Jon Plumer: 617
Write-in: 25
County Supervisor District 26
Bob Koch: 518
Write-in: 4
County Supervisor District 27
Nancy M. Long: 554
Write-in: 4
County Supervisor District 28
Kevin Kessler: 593
Write-in: 2
Presidential preference—Democrats
Joe Biden: 6,819
Bernie Sanders: 2,921
Elizabeth Warren: 132
Michael Bloomberg: 98
Tulsi Gabbard: 80
Amy Klobucher: 61
Pete Buttigieg: 57
Uninstructed: 40
John Delany: 9
Tom Steyer: 9
Michael Bennet: 7
Deval Patrick: 4
Presidential preference—GOP
Donald Trump: 6,500
Uninstructed: 111
Wisconsin Supreme Court
Jill Karofsky: 9,625
Daniel Kelly: 7,232
Court of Appeals Judge District 4
Rachel A. Graham: 11,378
