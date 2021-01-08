Columbia County committee affirms interim health officer, delays treasurer's office position

A fourth department had requested to fill an open position and revise the description of another, but it was removed from the agenda by Committee Chairman Adam Field before the meeting. County Treasurer Stacy Opalewski, who spoke during public comment, said her department has always had three employees but it is currently operating with just two. She was elected to her position last year, promoted the accounting assistant to chief deputy and now wants to fill that position with an administrative assistant.

Opalewski said keeping the third position open poses a significant risk for the county, as it leaves the department without enough staff. The county could miss payment due dates, which could incur fines or result in losing vendors or grants.

“Due to the delay on my replacement request, we may not have the required segregation of duties that are required,” she said.

She asked the committee to consider approving her request now, “because it’s already crazy,” she said, noting that she and her chief deputy have had to skip lunches, take work home and will probably have to work some weekends to keep up with the workload.

Field said the reason he didn’t allow her request to remain on the agenda was because Opalewski didn’t provide enough information to justify keeping the position.