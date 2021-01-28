Columbia County could repeal ban on concealed carry in county buildings

As part of a review and update of Columbia County’s ordinances, the county’s Executive Committee on Thursday recommended a proposal to the board of supervisors that would repeal its current ban on concealed carry of weapons on county-owned property, though at least two members indicated they don’t support the change.

An ad hoc committee of five county supervisors, appointed in June, has been looking through all county ordinances for potential modifications over the past five months, the first such review since the mid-1990s, according to a report presented to the Executive Committee Thursday morning.

Assistant Corporation Counsel Jessica Hale said all of the changes suggested by the ad hoc committee were unanimous except for the removal of the county’s concealed carry ban, which passed on a 3-2 vote. Repealing the ban would mean that anyone who can legally carry a weapon would be able to carry a legal concealed weapon on county property unless superseded by state or federal prohibitions.

Joe Ruf, corporation counsel, said there are higher laws that ban concealed carry in certain places, including prisons, jails, schools and courthouses, with exceptions for law enforcement and other personnel.

Executive Committee Chairman Vern Gove and member Barry Pufahl said they don’t agree with repealing the ban.