Columbia County could repeal ban on concealed carry in county buildings

As part of a review and update of Columbia County’s ordinances, the county’s Executive Committee on Thursday recommended a proposal to the board of supervisors that would repeal its current ban on concealed carry of weapons on county-owned property, though at least two members indicated they don’t support the change.
An ad hoc committee of five county supervisors, appointed in June, has been looking through all county ordinances for potential modifications over the past five months, the first such review since the mid-1990s, according to a report presented to the Executive Committee Thursday morning.
Assistant Corporation Counsel Jessica Hale said all of the changes suggested by the ad hoc committee were unanimous except for the removal of the county’s concealed carry ban, which passed on a 3-2 vote. Repealing the ban would mean that anyone who can legally carry a weapon would be able to carry a legal concealed weapon on county property unless superseded by state or federal prohibitions.
Joe Ruf, corporation counsel, said there are higher laws that ban concealed carry in certain places, including prisons, jails, schools and courthouses, with exceptions for law enforcement and other personnel.
Executive Committee Chairman Vern Gove and member Barry Pufahl said they don’t agree with repealing the ban.
“I’m going to vote against this at county board, but my big thing is 30 years of being a law enforcement officer, being in charge of the courts and all the buildings, the security -- man, I just don’t agree with this,” Gove said. “If what happened in Washington D.C. -- that could happen here. We don’t even have armed security guards.”
But Gove and Bob Koch said they want the full board of supervisors to have the chance to vote on the issue.
“I think this is a big enough deal that I’d like to see the whole board vote on it,” Koch said.
The current ordinance reads, “No person carrying a firearm or other weapon, except a law enforcement officer, circuit court judge, district attorney, or assistant district attorney shall enter any building or any special event on property owned, operated or controlled by Columbia County.” That language would include weapons left in a vehicle parked on county property, according to the county’s corporation counsel.
Committee members -- Gove, Koch, Pufahl, JoAnn Wingers and James Foley -- voted unanimously to send the proposal to the full board, which next meets at 9:45 a.m. March 17.
The Thursday morning meeting was atypical in the county’s monthly committee meeting schedule. The Executive Committee usually meets at 1 p.m. the Monday before a full board meeting, but this one was a week after the January board meeting. There is no county board meeting scheduled for February.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.