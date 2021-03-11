Columbia County DA voices support for spending on crime lab updates

In an appearance alongside Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and Division of Forensic Science Administrator Nicole Roehm, Columbia County District Attorney Brenda Yaskal made clear that additional toxicologists and newer equipment at the state crime lab would benefit the county justice system.
“We need the crime lab to be able to tell us what the actual drug is, whether it’s the drug, whether it’s an analog, whether it’s something we’ve never seen before, so we can charge the right section and get the person in front of the judge,” Yaskal said.
Yaskal supported Kaul and Roehm in their endeavor to get approval from the state Joint Finance Committee to spend $933,000 on four new toxicologists and more modern instruments that will be able to more accurately discern the types of drugs found in a substance. Kaul said $455,000 of that total would be specifically for instrumentation.
The request is only for approval in the budget, Kaul said. Funds have already been secured through the court system’s DNA surcharges paid by individuals when they have to submit a sample after being charged or convicted of a crime.
Roehm said the state crime laboratory currently has eight toxicologists, who have a number of other responsibilities aside from testing substances for agencies throughout the entire state. With more experts to perform testing and updated technology, they could continue to meet the demand.
The timing of the results of those tests can be vital, Yaskal said. For instance, Columbia County implements the use of a drug treatment court. She said the nature of the justice system is slow and that experts advise the best chance for success is getting an individual into a treatment program within 50 days, but that doesn’t happen.
“Unfortunately, it usually takes months and months,” Yaskal said.
Which has only been exacerbated by court delays in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yaskal said she doesn’t know of any court system throughout the 72 counties that meets the 50 days recommended.
“It doesn’t mean a person can’t participate and it doesn’t mean they won’t be successful,” Yaskal said. “We’ve had a lot of people with success even though their case took longer than 50 days, but the quicker we can get the test results and the person can know for sure they’re pleading to the correct charge, that can get the case done faster.”
Kaul said the isolation of the pandemic has also worsened the state opioid epidemic.
Roehm said between 2019 and 2020 the time it took for test results to be provided went up from 36 days to 39 days, respectively. And in the face of constant changing drug use, the state would be best equipped with the newest technology to identify substances that may not yet be easily identifiable otherwise.
“They are getting good at tweaking the chemistry so that the actual name of the substance is off just a little from it being actual, full-fledged fentanyl, but it has a lot of the same properties that fentanyl has in regards to how deadly an intoxicant it can be and what it does to the central nervous system,” Roehm said.
The improved instrumentation can allow for quick changes, like the controlled substances standards board to make an emergency decision to allow for scheduling of the compounds, Roehm said.
Yaskal said it would be especially important for Columbia County law enforcement to have help in dealing with drug trafficking and dealing in the area as a result of Interstate 94 running through it with traffic stops along that roadway often resulting in drug charges.
“We want to prosecute those who are bringing dangerous narcotics into our communities,” Yaskal said. “And they’re dangerous for a number of reasons; not only for the people who are using them and the people who are dealing them, but for law enforcement who comes into contact with them. Fetanyl is toxic at very low levels.”
The measure would first need to be approved by members of the Joint Finance Committee before being added to the budget that will be considered this year, Kaul said. Once approved, then they could purchase the technology and begin hiring.
In response to a question about the partisanship at the state level between the attorney general’s office and the finance committee, Kaul said in the last talks over budget items with committee members, some of the successes were in regard to state crime labs. Kaul said delays and charging people incorrectly affect the justice system overall and expressed optimism in finding support for those systems at the local level.
Yaskal said more support means better results.
“We do what we do with the staff and with the budget constraints we have,” Yaskal said. “Being able to get more instrumentation, more money, more positions at the state level, at the local level, makes us more efficient. And what that does then, is makes the whole criminal justice system more effective. If you can address the behavior quickly and appropriately, I believe there is a much greater chance of it not occurring again. The delays in the justice system do no one any service.”
