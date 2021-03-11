Columbia County DA voices support for spending on crime lab updates

“They are getting good at tweaking the chemistry so that the actual name of the substance is off just a little from it being actual, full-fledged fentanyl, but it has a lot of the same properties that fentanyl has in regards to how deadly an intoxicant it can be and what it does to the central nervous system,” Roehm said.

The improved instrumentation can allow for quick changes, like the controlled substances standards board to make an emergency decision to allow for scheduling of the compounds, Roehm said.

Yaskal said it would be especially important for Columbia County law enforcement to have help in dealing with drug trafficking and dealing in the area as a result of Interstate 94 running through it with traffic stops along that roadway often resulting in drug charges.

“We want to prosecute those who are bringing dangerous narcotics into our communities,” Yaskal said. “And they’re dangerous for a number of reasons; not only for the people who are using them and the people who are dealing them, but for law enforcement who comes into contact with them. Fetanyl is toxic at very low levels.”