Columbia County employees will see a 1.5% increase in their salaries Jan. 1.
The increase was approved by the county board Wednesday, and will have a $255,000 impact on the county’s annual budget in 2020. The increase will not affect the salaries of employees in the sheriff’s office, as their salaries are determined based on a bargaining process.
The 1.5% increase was determined by the county's Human Resources Committee, and was dependent on factors such as the projected federal inflation rate for 2020, efforts to keep the county competitive in employment pursuits, cost of living and other economic factors, said Columbia County Corporation Counsel Joseph Ruf.
According to Ruf, the 2020 inflation rate is estimated about 2%.
“There was quite a bit of debate, some folks were discussing 1% across the board, other felt it should be higher,” said Ruf. “The 1.5 proposal was really a compromise, just anticipating cost of living increases and economic conditions.”
Supervisor Bob Koch of Lodi suggested a 1.7% salary increase, which would result in a $289,000 budgetary impact to the county. The suggestion came from a desire to offer county employees the best possible compensation for their work.
You have free articles remaining.
“The reason for my amendment is the average inflation for this year has been right around 1.7%, and I feel that our employees deserve that level of increase,” said Koch.
The proposed amendment failed with a roll call vote, and the original 1.5% proposed increase was passed.
Supervisor Bruce Rashke of Wyocena spoke about the importance of using the salary increase as a benefit to being competitive in employee recruitment and retention.
“One of the things we also look at is addressing county staffing in general,” said Rashke. “In certain positions, those that are more manual or extremely strenuous, we have a hard time getting a large candidate pool. We have certain positions that we’ve been unable to fill for a long time. One of the ways to address that is this mechanism.”
The county provides employees with an across-the-board percentage raise every year. In 2019, the raise was 1% for all county employees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)