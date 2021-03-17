 Skip to main content
Columbia County keeps concealed carry ban, majority vote for budget changes
The Columbia County Board voted 15-11 to keep its existing ban on concealed carry in most county buildings and retained the requirement of a simple majority to pass budget amendments, but it adopted most of the other ordinance changes proposed by a review committee.

Five county supervisors, led by Matthew Rohrbeck of Columbus, reviewed county ordinances over roughly five months last year to recommend potential modifications. The proposals included the recommendation that the county repeal its ban on concealed weapons except in public safety buildings, require a two-thirds vote for budget amendments -- along with a named funding source -- and several changes that grant more authority to the board chairman and the Executive Committee, in addition to other revisions meant to ensure consistency throughout the county’s standing rules, code of ethics and employee handbooks.

Rule changes grant more authority to Columbia County Board chairman and exec committee
031821-port-news-county-rohrbeck

Columbia County Supervisor Matthew Rohrbeck, Columbus, gives a summary of proposed ordinance changes Wednesday during a county board meeting at the administration building in Portage.

Concealed carry

Supervisor Barry Pufahl, Pardeeville, moved to restore the concealed carry ban, which was seconded by Brad Cook, who represents the town of Pacific. Cook, along with several other supervisors who spoke on the issue, said he’s a “proud gun owner.”

“I am a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, but I’m also reasonable enough to understand that certain restrictions on one’s rights to possess and carry firearms in certain locations is necessary and should be enforced,” Cook said.

Supervisors Denise Brusveen of Poynette, Adam Field of Portage and Eric Shimpach of Portage disagreed, saying that people should have the right to defend themselves with weapons in county buildings.

“I don’t think allowing … law-abiding citizens to exercise a constitutional right, which is allowed by state law, makes us more at-risk. I actually think it makes us safer,” Field said.

031821-port-news-county-sheriff

Sheriff Roger Brandner answers a question about how repealing the concealed carry ban in county buildings would affect law enforcement and building security plans during a Columbia County Board meeting Wednesday in Portage.

In response to a question from Henry St. Maurice, who represents part of Columbus, Sheriff Roger Brandner said he would have to re-evaluate building security if concealed carry were allowed, which could potentially mean higher costs.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“If we allow weapons in the building, it will adversely affect the security team,” Brandner said, noting that they would have to assume anyone with a weapon is abiding by law and “not harass them.” “I have asked my entire security team, the managers that manage them, and they are all opposed to it. They would like to stay consistent with almost every city and county building around us.”

Pufahl’s motion passed 15-11 with support from Tom Borgkvist, Cook, James Foley, Chairman Vern Gove, Bob Koch, Nancy Long, Robert McClyman, Liz Miller, Chris Polzer, Darren Schroeder, Mark Sleger, St. Maurice, John Stevenson and Mike Weyh. The section of the review including the concealed carry ban then passed 21-5. Member Jon Plumer was absent.

Budget amendments

Another amendment, presented by Supervisor Long of Lodi, passed 17-9, changing the ad hoc committee’s recommended two-thirds requirement for budget amendments to the current simple-majority requirement. Board members chose to retain the new requirement that such amendments include a funding source to account for any increase in budget, 14-11.

Removing department heads

St. Maurice proposed a change to the review committee’s new rule on how department heads can be removed from their post. The committee recommended requiring such removals to originate in the Human Resources or Executive committees, but he suggested allowing the committee that governs the post to have a say.

His amendment passed 20-6.

Ethics code

After complimenting the review committee for their work, Supervisor Field said he had some concerns, including on the changes to the board’s code of ethics. He said the changes don’t leave supervisors accused of misconduct with much due process to defend themselves against a “frivolous claim.”

He emphasized that his concerns are not a reflection on the county board’s current leadership. “I think they do a fine job,” he said, but added that we don’t know who will serve in those positions in the future.

Former Columbia County supervisors concerned about proposed rule changes

“I don’t think there was any ill-intent in any of the proposals before us, but I think there are a couple that, down the road, if someone else is in leadership, I think they could cause issues if they wanted to push it,” Field said.

His motion to remove the new provisions failed 10-16. He was the sole member to vote against the overall ethics code changes.

Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.

