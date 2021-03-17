Columbia County keeps concealed carry ban, majority vote for budget changes

The Columbia County Board voted 15-11 to keep its existing ban on concealed carry in most county buildings and retained the requirement of a simple majority to pass budget amendments, but it adopted most of the other ordinance changes proposed by a review committee.

Five county supervisors, led by Matthew Rohrbeck of Columbus, reviewed county ordinances over roughly five months last year to recommend potential modifications. The proposals included the recommendation that the county repeal its ban on concealed weapons except in public safety buildings, require a two-thirds vote for budget amendments -- along with a named funding source -- and several changes that grant more authority to the board chairman and the Executive Committee, in addition to other revisions meant to ensure consistency throughout the county’s standing rules, code of ethics and employee handbooks.

Concealed carry

Supervisor Barry Pufahl, Pardeeville, moved to restore the concealed carry ban, which was seconded by Brad Cook, who represents the town of Pacific. Cook, along with several other supervisors who spoke on the issue, said he’s a “proud gun owner.”