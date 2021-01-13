Columbia County medical examiner says she was asked to resign; county goes mum

“I feel bad for my staff. I feel bad for the people that are losing family members that I can’t reach out and communicate to,” she said. “I mean, that’s the hard part of it as a medical professional. It sickens me that I can’t be there to help.”

Katelyn Schara, former chief deputy of the office, identified herself as acting medical examiner Wednesday. When asked to confirm if Hinze was on leave, Schara said, “I guess I can’t confirm or deny. All I can say is that she’s unavailable at this time, and if you have any other questions, you’ll have to ask corporation counsel.”

Hinze is also supposed to serve on the state’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force, but the contact information she needs is out of reach on her former work computer, as are documents she kept for community groups on suicide and drug overdose. She said she had to turn in all of her county property Nov. 16 and has not been allowed to contact any current or former staff from the examiner’s office, nor any staff involved in the investigation.