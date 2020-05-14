Columbia, Sauk adjust plans under Supreme Court ruling

Local government officials appear to be still working through the implications of the Wisconsin Supreme Court's ruling that threw out Gov. Tony Evers’ executive Safer at Home order aimed to combat the coronavirus epidemic.
The Columbia County Executive Committee met in an emergency session Thursday and unanimously agreed to adhere to the court’s decision, which “means that Columbia County will not create a local Safer at Home order,” according to a news release.
The court's ruling on Wednesday means businesses that were closed under the state mandates were allowed to reopen immediately instead of on May 26.
Members of the Sauk County Emergency Management team reported they were working Thursday on how to proceed. Baraboo Mayor Mike Palm said the city planned to have guidance Friday on how the ruling would affect city residents.
Both Baraboo and Portage have been under emergency declarations since mid-March that have restricted access to numerous public facilities.
Sauk County Board Chairman Tim McCumber said guidelines from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation for reopening will be what the county looks to expect from business owners.
“We are actually still working on this,” McCumber said Thursday. “I think the preliminary feel is that we are going to strongly advise businesses to follow the WEDC guidelines for reopening. At the same time there are a few businesses and people who have concerns, so we’re still going to support and provide guidance for people who do feel safer at home.”
According to the Columbia County news release, “all Columbia County businesses should continue to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing, cleaning, and disinfecting whenever possible." The announcement also “encourages” residents to follow health practices like social distancing and frequent hand washing, noting that those “considered high risk” should continue to stay at home and avoid interaction with the public as much as possible.
Portage City Administrator Shawn Murphy said Thursday that city leaders were working to establish a plan for the city but had not finalized details yet.
“We knew there was going to be a decision issued,” Murphy said. “The timing of it, when they issued it after 5 o’clock, that just kind of threw everything into chaos.”
Currently, they intend to “continue restricting access” to city facilities until they develop a plan to ensure public safety. As for enforcing restrictions on businesses like restaurants or taverns, Murphy said the city does not have much power. City officials do, however, have control over all alcohol licenses. Murphy said their initial focus will be public parks and programs.
“We want to focus on that first and put in place where we can open them up, to what level we can open them and still, using our resources, provide safety precautions,” Murphy said.
Health officials are encouraging residents to continue to practice many of the preventive measures that have been urged since the beginning of the pandemic.
“Even though the court ruled in this way, Sauk County Public Health strongly encourages all Sauk County residents to voluntarily comply with the key components of the Safer at Home Order,” Health Officer Tim Lawther announced in a statement late Wednesday.
The guidance instructs residents to maintain 6 feet of social distancing and to gather in groups of no more than 10 people while maintaining that distance, as well as frequent hand washing and disinfecting surfaces.
Aspirus, the parent company of Divine Savior Healthcare in Portage, is encouraging businesses of all sizes to utilize its free “Work Well” resources including informational webinars, safety checklists, cleaning and disinfecting guidelines, customizable poster and flyer templates, employee communication templates and more.
“(Businesses) want to get back to work, but they want to do it in a way that keeps their employees healthy and reassures their customers that they are operating safely and effectively during this pandemic,” Aspirus President and Chief Executive Officer Matthew Heywood said of Work Well. “We know COVID-19 will be with us for a long time and we need to adapt to a new normal.”
Capital Newspapers reporter Noah Vernau contributed to this report.
Curbside begins under COVID-19
Baraboo School District launches meal distribution during COVID-19 closures
Pardeeville food prep-Linda Glasgow
Downtown Portage empty
Devil's Lake State Park reopens Friday
Play pauses in the COVID-19 pandemic
In-person election in a pandemic
Voting in a mask
Unclear future
Signs of solidarity
043020-bara-news-testing1
043020-bara-news-testing2
042920-bara-news-school-board-oath-02
Riverwalk outing
Fishing on Friday
Family on Baraboo Riverwalk
Meals from Boys and Girls Club
Baraboo School District launches meal distribution during COVID-19 closures
Empty parking lot
Organizing meals during a pandemic
032420-bara-news-gallery-coronagallery6 (copy)
Remember to social distance
PLUMMETING GAS PRICES
Pardeeville elementary
Britney Goodrich
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.