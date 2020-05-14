Columbia, Sauk adjust plans under Supreme Court ruling

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Local government officials appear to be still working through the implications of the Wisconsin Supreme Court's ruling that threw out Gov. Tony Evers’ executive Safer at Home order aimed to combat the coronavirus epidemic.

The Columbia County Executive Committee met in an emergency session Thursday and unanimously agreed to adhere to the court’s decision, which “means that Columbia County will not create a local Safer at Home order,” according to a news release.

The court's ruling on Wednesday means businesses that were closed under the state mandates were allowed to reopen immediately instead of on May 26.

Members of the Sauk County Emergency Management team reported they were working Thursday on how to proceed. Baraboo Mayor Mike Palm said the city planned to have guidance Friday on how the ruling would affect city residents.

Both Baraboo and Portage have been under emergency declarations since mid-March that have restricted access to numerous public facilities.

Sauk County Board Chairman Tim McCumber said guidelines from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation for reopening will be what the county looks to expect from business owners.