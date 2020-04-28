Committee pushes alcohol ordinance for Portage council approval

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

An ordinance that would allow restaurant and tavern owners to sell liquor for off premises consumption has been recommended to the Portage Common Council after its drafting and consideration by the city Legislative and Regulatory Committee.

Meeting by teleconference Monday, the four committee members were advised by city officials like City Administrator Shawn Murphy, City Clerk Marie Moe and City Attorney Jesse Spankowski as they decided whether to pass the ordinance on to the full council. Members voted unanimously in favor of recommending the ordinance for council consideration.

Committee member Martin Havlovic said he fully supported the ordinance despite some skepticism it would have a measurable impact on revenue for local businesses, which are already allowed to sell beer and wine as carryout items.

“It’d be interesting to see what the sales volume is,” Havlovic said. “I’m in favor of it. I'm just interested in seeing if it’s going to have a major impact.”