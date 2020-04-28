Committee pushes alcohol ordinance for Portage council approval

An ordinance that would allow restaurant and tavern owners to sell liquor for off premises consumption has been recommended to the Portage Common Council after its drafting and consideration by the city Legislative and Regulatory Committee.
Meeting by teleconference Monday, the four committee members were advised by city officials like City Administrator Shawn Murphy, City Clerk Marie Moe and City Attorney Jesse Spankowski as they decided whether to pass the ordinance on to the full council. Members voted unanimously in favor of recommending the ordinance for council consideration.
Committee member Martin Havlovic said he fully supported the ordinance despite some skepticism it would have a measurable impact on revenue for local businesses, which are already allowed to sell beer and wine as carryout items.
“It’d be interesting to see what the sales volume is,” Havlovic said. “I’m in favor of it. I'm just interested in seeing if it’s going to have a major impact.”
The ordinance was brought forward due to state licensing laws. A retail “Class B” intoxicating liquor license allows restaurants and bars to sell liquor on the premises, but calls for the municipality to approve of a local ordinance to allow it to be sold in its original packaging. Mayor Rick Dodd said more than one business owner in Portage advocated for the emergency passage of the ordinance during mandated COVID-19 closures.
“The bar owners must think it’s going to, otherwise they wouldn’t have pressured the mayor the way they have,” committee chairperson Mike Charles said during the meeting.
For Alonso Aranda, co-owner of La Tolteca restaurant in Portage, not passing the ordinance felt like the city wasn’t supporting local establishments. Aranda said he was struggling to keep the doors open with a hit to their revenue because patrons weren’t spending time in the restaurant ordering margaritas. With the sale of mix and a small bottle of tequila, Aranda said he could gain roughly $2,000 in revenue. Jack’s Tap co-owner Jackie McGowan said because her tavern sells food they have been able to survive, but without liquor sales, their revenue has been greatly decreased.
Initially, due to the timing constraints of passing a law at the city level, Ordinance 20-06 was slated to be considered for approval by council members in mid-May, roughly two weeks before Gov. Tony Evers’ safer at home extension is set to end and nearly two months after restaurants were forced to limit their business.
After discussion during a council meeting April 21, staff agreed to focus solely on the ordinance change to be discussed at a committee meeting scheduled before Thursday’s council meeting. Council members have the option of suspending rules requiring two readings of the ordinance and passing it on the final day of the month.
Portage officials look to fast-track liquor ordinance to help restaurants, bars during COVID-19 closures
The ordinance requires that liquor be sold in its original packaging. Any business with the “Class B” license will be able to sell the alcohol between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. Transactions between the seller and purchaser must be done in person at the business, Moe said. If passed by the full council, the measure will remain permanent unless members chose to rescind it with a new vote at a later date.
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.