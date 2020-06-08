Community shows support for West Baraboo public works director allegedly mistreated by village board

His daughter, Stacy Blum, called for community members to come to village hall Tuesday and “show the board that the public is watching how they are treating their employees.” She sent the message via Snapchat, and a screenshot of it was shared with Dahlke. Mergen provided the text to the News Republic upon request.

“Long story short, after 27 years of beyond dedicated service, certain Village of West Baraboo board members are trying to screw with my dads (Bob DeMars) retirement, among many other things,” Blum wrote.

She wrote, “My dad isn’t the first dedicated employee to leave, because of these board members….but hopefully with your help, changes will be made in their treatment and his leaving with the respect he deserves can make a difference.”

Not including DeMars, three employees have left the village since 2018, including former clerk Kaitlin Nye, who left in March for a position in Sauk City, and two public works laborers, Mergen said. The village has a total of five positions.

Blum, who spoke at the meeting, did not respond to a request for comment. DeMars declined to comment.