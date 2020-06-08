Community shows support for West Baraboo public works director allegedly mistreated by village board

Eighteen community members attended last week’s West Baraboo Village Board special meeting -- causing it to move outdoors to accommodate social distancing -- to show support for the public works director and protest alleged mistreatment of him by the board.
The meeting included consideration of “the dismissal, demotion, or discipline of a Village employee," according to the agenda.
After deferring last week to Village President Dave Dahlke, Village Clerk Owen Mergen on Monday said six people offered public comments at the meeting. Dahlke has not responded to calls requesting comment since Wednesday.
“I would say half the conversation was people commending (Director of Public Works) Bob DeMars for everything he does for the village, recognizing how well the village has run for all 28 years he was at the village,” Mergen said. “The rest of the comments were speaking to perceptions that Bob DeMars was being targeted and that it was an effort to get him removed from his position at the village and people’s frustration with that.”
DeMars has been seeking to retire in recent years. In March, the board voted unanimously to accept DeMars’ retirement letter, according to meeting minutes. However, Mergen said that letter was superseded by renegotiations that followed.
The board accepted DeMars’ “preference to retire effective today,” according to a statement from the village Monday afternoon.
His daughter, Stacy Blum, called for community members to come to village hall Tuesday and “show the board that the public is watching how they are treating their employees.” She sent the message via Snapchat, and a screenshot of it was shared with Dahlke. Mergen provided the text to the News Republic upon request.
“Long story short, after 27 years of beyond dedicated service, certain Village of West Baraboo board members are trying to screw with my dads (Bob DeMars) retirement, among many other things,” Blum wrote.
She wrote, “My dad isn’t the first dedicated employee to leave, because of these board members….but hopefully with your help, changes will be made in their treatment and his leaving with the respect he deserves can make a difference.”
Not including DeMars, three employees have left the village since 2018, including former clerk Kaitlin Nye, who left in March for a position in Sauk City, and two public works laborers, Mergen said. The village has a total of five positions.
Blum, who spoke at the meeting, did not respond to a request for comment. DeMars declined to comment.
According to audio of the open session provided by the village to the News Republic, several members of the public questioned why so many village employees have been leaving in recent years and objected to the meeting’s short notice. One called it a “toxic work environment” and another called for the resignation of “the person that’s causing the problems,” rather than DeMars'.
Nye told board members that the village would “see a decline” if they got rid of him.
“In the three years that I worked here with Bob, he has always gone above and beyond. He put his heart and soul in this place and he really does wear it on his shoulder,” she said. “Without Bob, I probably would have left earlier than I did.”
She has not returned calls requesting comment from the News Republic.
Before the board went into closed session, Dahlke told the public that the two options that would be discussed were retirement with payout “as it is written” or termination.
“We had a meeting last week and this was a fast train. Things changed a little bit on the fly over the weekend,” he said.
Past comments
DeMars aired some grievances at an open meeting April 11, 2019, when board members were considering updates to the village’s employee policies. His objections related to whether employees could cash out their unused sick leave in a lump sum upon retirement, which DeMars said a former co-worker had been allowed to do.
He had more than 1,000 hours of sick leave saved up, he said, and was concerned the updates would mean he wouldn’t get paid for all of them.
“I think it’s discrimination,” DeMars said.
Dahlke said the policy would allow staff upon retirement to cash out up to 960 hours of sick time, paid over the course of 120 days, to prevent tax consequences for staff who chose instead to put their unused leave toward their health insurance premium. He also disputed DeMars’ characterization of the lump sum payment to the former employee, saying it was for vacation time rather than sick time.
“Think clearly now,” Dahlke said. “When the motion was made last month by Mike (Arndt), OK, we were not aware of the tax implications … That wasn’t a change. That was when we researched this farther.”
Throughout his time with the village, DeMars said, “I’ve put up with a lot. I’ve put up with boards, I’ve put up with being accused of a lot of things by other employees who’s no longer here … I’m all done with it.”
Village board members discussed working conditions at a Feb. 13 meeting this year, according to the minutes. They voted to create a task force composed of Trustees Jim Allen, Jake Beard and Mike Arndt to meet with staff and discuss their concerns. None of the three returned calls asking for comment Monday.
Tuesday’s special meeting
According to Tuesday’s special meeting agenda, the board moved into closed session to “consider the dismissal, demotion, or discipline of a Village employee and possibly taking of formal action on any such matter.”
One community member at the meeting who chose to remain anonymous for fear of retribution alleged that Dahlke had been trying to fire DeMars to avoid having to pay his unused leave.
Trustee Jim Bowers declined to say what was discussed, referencing the closed session. David Bauman also declined to answer any questions, including how many people attended the open session.
“I was told to route everything through the village president, because we’re working on a statement about the meeting,” Bauman said Monday before the village released a statement announcing DeMars’ retirement.
Trustee Elgin Bulin said he participated in the meeting by phone and is new to the board, so he’s not familiar with the “total situation.”
“There’s some dissatisfaction, I know, and I think I’ll just have to leave it at that,” Bulin said, adding, “Bob DeMars did a tremendous job for our village. I know that.”
As a retired Baraboo High School teacher, he said DeMars was once his student.
According to the village’s statement, DeMars “skillfully” oversaw significant growth in the village and was a finalist for the Wisconsin Rural Water Association Operator of the year award for 2012.
“While the Village is losing a long-time employee with significant historical knowledge of its operations and a mastery of publics works operations, we are excited for Bob as he enters into a well-deserved retirement,” the statement read. “We wish him nothing but the best in all of his future endeavors and a happy, healthy retirement with his family and friends.”
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.
