Company looking to develop Baraboo apartments gets zoning approval

Formerly the site of Jim’s Truck Repair, the land was previously considered by a different developer, Capitol House II of Dane. Site plans were initially approved by the city in July 2018, but no development followed.

Interim City Administrator Ed Geick said the additional living units would provide “huge benefits” to the city. Geick said the terms are not final until the developer’s agreement is approved by the city, but council members seem positive about the development.

The request to change zoning was approved unanimously by the city Plan Commission. It was approved 8-0 by council members during their meeting July 14 with no concerns or questions.

The development in Tax Increment District 8 allows the company to be refunded tax funds through a PAYGO, or Pay As You Go, agreement. The development would provide taxes through its value after it is built to pay off the debt in TID 8. As the complex operates, it pays taxes on its value, but receives a portion of the taxes back. The city pays “out less than we take in,” Geick said.

Some of the funds are also provided to the city for its investment in developing the site for use, Geick said.