Confusion continues to surround Baraboo EMS choices

“Those things are already in discussion, and where it’ll end up I don’t know to be quite honest, but they’re on the table,” Petty said. “Looking at a lot of options, and again, the most cost-effective options not only for the city of Baraboo, but also our partners in the rural district too. As well as running the Baraboo District Ambulance Service at a level where it can attain and maintain financial stability.”

Council member Phil Wedekind said all of the options presented during the meeting seemed “premature” and action on any of the presented choices should be halted until “we find out where the BDAS is going right now.”

John Ellington voiced irritation at inaction by council members on a topic the city has been discussing for years.

“I know there’s been substantial changes, but now we’re going for another year?” Ellington said. “I’m fed up with the whole thing... Why are we doing more study of something that’s broken?”

After discussion broke down among members, council voted to enter a closed session to talk about their contractual obligations with BDAS. City Administrator Kennie Downing said Wednesday no formal action was taken by council members once they adjourned from the closed session, but staff members were given a few points of direction.