Council accepts grants for Baraboo expenses due to COVID-19

The waiver will apply through the end of 2020.

Funding for the unexpected expenses comes from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act by way of a grant program set up by the state. One of the initiatives, Routes to Recovery: Local Government Aid Grants, was established to provide cities with funding to help cover costs related to the coronavirus.

The state notified city officials in May that Baraboo would receive more than $195,000 for any eligible expenses related to COVID-19. The funding will cover any expenses not already under current state virus response programs.

The city has already taken on expenses related to COVID-19 and will continue to incur expenditures until the pandemic is under control, which prompted the request for a streamlined approval process as it continues, according to the resolution presented at Tuesday’s meeting. It passed 8-0. Scott Sloan was absent.

A CARES Act funding grant was also approved 8-0 for local elections. City Clerk Brenda Zeman said during the meeting that the Wisconsin Elections Commission created a $4.1 million sub-grant program for the remaining 2020 elections.