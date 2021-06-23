Council agrees to increase Baraboo utility rates

Reconnection fees will increase from $40 to $55 during business hours and from $60 to $85 after business hours.

“So besides them not being able to pay their bill, we were tacking on $40 to reconnect it, now that’s going to go to $55. It doesn’t make a lot of sense why we’re hitting them that much harder and I can tell you that it doesn’t make a lot of sense, but that’s what the Public Service Commission says we’re going to charge them.”

Peterson said the city is still in “good standing” for attracting companies which may use large quantities of water to the city, going from the second-lowest in its market to about “35 or 36 on the list.”

“We’re still going to be extremely competitive if there are companies that want to come to town and are significant water users,” Peterson said. “But by far this is going to be painful for our customers. When they see their first bills come Oct. 1, they’re going to be significant.”

He said the biggest impact will be on homeowners. Numbers will vary depending on the user, with some quarterly bills going up about $10 to $12, while others will see an increase of $50. Businesses could see increases from $200 to $5,000.