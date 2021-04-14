Council approves emergency funding to repair Baraboo public pool

Baraboo Common Council members unanimously agreed Tuesday to fund $25,000 for emergency repairs to the public swimming pool after it was discovered the facility could not open in June if a main water line isn’t replaced.

Mike Hardy, director of the city Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, said during the meeting at City Hall that an 84-year-old main water line that “runs under a good portion of the pool,” the pool deck, women’s locker room and a surge tank area below the bath house has to be replaced if they want to reopen the Campbell Park Swimming Pool in 2021.

“If we want to open this year it needs to be replaced,” Hardy said. “We’re getting to the point where we’re going to have to have it replaced soon if we’re going to have a pool.”

Parks and Recreation Commission members recommended the funding be approved for emergency repairs during a special meeting April 5 while also discussing the need to focus more closely on putting a plan in place for the facility.

Hardy said the age of the pool means there could be other issues with it. Most public pool facilities only last around 60 years in the climate of Wisconsin, but the Baraboo pool is 84 years old. It is the oldest in the state, Hardy said.