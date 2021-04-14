Council approves emergency funding to repair Baraboo public pool

Baraboo Common Council members unanimously agreed Tuesday to fund $25,000 for emergency repairs to the public swimming pool after it was discovered the facility could not open in June if a main water line isn’t replaced.
Mike Hardy, director of the city Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, said during the meeting at City Hall that an 84-year-old main water line that “runs under a good portion of the pool,” the pool deck, women’s locker room and a surge tank area below the bath house has to be replaced if they want to reopen the Campbell Park Swimming Pool in 2021.
“If we want to open this year it needs to be replaced,” Hardy said. “We’re getting to the point where we’re going to have to have it replaced soon if we’re going to have a pool.”
Parks and Recreation Commission members recommended the funding be approved for emergency repairs during a special meeting April 5 while also discussing the need to focus more closely on putting a plan in place for the facility.
Hardy said the age of the pool means there could be other issues with it. Most public pool facilities only last around 60 years in the climate of Wisconsin, but the Baraboo pool is 84 years old. It is the oldest in the state, Hardy said.
The age of the pool has been a point of interest for years. In 2014, Hardy brought concerns over its infrastructure to city officials. In 2019, a study by MSA Professional Services and Water Technologies Inc. found there were three possible solutions to repairing the pool and continuing to offer a swimming facility to the public.
Officials could approve up to $1 million in immediate repairs to bring the pool into basic compliance to remain open, invest roughly $4 million in pool renovations to upgrade the facility, or spend up to $7 million for an entirely new facility to meet the desires of community members surveyed and meet current design standards.
Hardy said the commission plans to make a recommendation on how to proceed by the end of this year. It will likely be included in the 2022-2026 Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan. There is currently an online survey for residents to provide feedback on what should be included in the plan. City officials could also choose to cease offering a public pool facility.
Council members approved the work estimates from Allen Steele Co. Inc. of Lake Delton for $17,741, with the installation of 4 inch pipe being the majority of the cost at just under $16,000. Additional work, like concrete patching and turf restoration were not included in the estimate. The company recommended digging up the broken water main and replacing it with a similar-sized pipe would guarantee longer life than placing a 2 inch pipe inside the broken one as a temporary fix for nearly the same cost.
Hardy said the approval of up to $25,000 would be to provide additional money for the dug up concrete to be fixed and landscaping to be replaced. Allan Steele was the only contractor available due to the need for the work to be completed before late May.
Council member Tom Kolb said he wanted to clarify whether the city would pay for the emergency costs or if it could be covered by funding allocated for infrastructure issues provided by the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Currently, the money would come from undesignated funds because it is an emergency cost rather than a budgeted fix. It could be reimbursed through that funding, said City Administrator Casey Bradley.
Hardy said due to the closure of the pool last summer, it should qualify for pandemic aid.
Mayor Mike Palm said the reserve funds, which are separate from the budget, are meant to be used for this type of situation.
“Undesignated funds are to be used for things like emergencies,” Palm said. “This qualifies under that stipulation.”
Council members also:
- Approved a resolution petitioning the Department of Transportation to add plans for airport upgrades to a list of projects to be funded, which includes creating an airport master plan, a new or improved terminal building and runway work
- Declared the site of the Baraboo Public Library, its property immediately east and parking area as blighted due to its age and outdated structures, and to allow the Community Development Authority to aid in the development of the new building
- Approved an addendum to the lease held by the Baraboo District Ambulance Service in currently sharing a building with the Baraboo Fire Department to add 20 years to continue a lease when the two agencies move into a newly built building in the future
- Approved the parks and recreation department to apply for a 50% matching grant for the approximate $550,000 project to build a splashpad in Attridge Park
- Approved the parks and recreation department request to apply for a 50% matching grant for the estimated $300,000 Riverwalk Improvement Project
- Approved a request from the parks and recreation department to spend $8,500 from the Accola Estate Fund to purchase new fitness equipment for the Civic Center fitness rooms to replace equipment more than 25 years old to be used by senior citizens
- Authorized a loan of $130,000 to fund an elevator project at Donahue Terrace to be repaid over five years at an interest rate of 3.25%
- Authorized the city administrator and City Engineer Tom Pinion to sign an engineering services contract with Vierbicher Associates in dealings with Cornerstone LLC, which is the company looking to develop housing at 1606 Eighth Street, which is on the eastern edge of the city
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.