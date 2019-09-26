A longtime cab service company for the city will be swapped out for a new one next year after the Baraboo Common Council approved a five-year contract Tuesday.
Finance Director Cynthia Haggard recommended Neillsville-based Abby Vans Inc. on behalf of an evaluation committee. The group consists of City Administrator Ed Geick, Community Development Director Pat Cannon, City Treasurer Lori Laux, City Accountant Jessie Atkinson and Haggard.
Per a requirement by the state Department of Transportation for all shared ride services like Baraboo’s that receive state subsidies, Haggard said she sought bids from transportation companies. The city received three.
“Two of them were top runners,” Haggard said.
The companies were scored by the committee based on technical capability and price, leading to an ultimate total. Because Abby Vans and the city’s current provider, Running Inc. of Viroqua, were “very close” in technical scores, Haggard told council members she sought a final offer. After extending the request to both companies, one was clearly the best for the city.
“Abby Vans came ahead,” Haggard said.
The committee ranked Abby Vans no. 1 with a total score of 356, while Running Inc. had a total of 351. The third company which had submitted a bid, Hudson-based F.D.S. Enterprises, received a 259.
According to the resolution passed 8-0 by council members, Abby Vans will lease the city’s taxi vehicle fleet for the five years of the contract. The company has current drivers in the area and plans to employ others already familiar with Baraboo. Costs for the city at an hourly service rate will begin at $29.44 for the first two years, increasing to $30.33 in its final year.
The contract will begin Jan. 1. The city’s contract with Running Inc. will expire Dec. 31. It has served the city since 2010.
Council members also:
- Approved two picnic licenses for St. Joseph Catholic Parish for Oct. 11 and Nov. 8 on an 8-0 vote. Michael Plautz was absent.
- Approved a request from the South Central Cyclones Youth Hockey Association to lease the Pierce Park Pavilion from Oct. 15 to April 14 with a waived rental fee on an 8-0 vote.
- Authorized the 2020 Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department seasonal wage rates.
- Renamed field no. 5 at Pierce Park, “Don Pierce Field” upon request from the family members after a $25,000 donation to the Baraboo Thunder Softball Club. Director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry Mike Hardy said the donation meets city requirements of one-third of the total cost of development to be considered for naming rights.
- Approved a five-year agreement beginning Jan. 1 with Waste Management of Wisconsin Inc. for the transport of residential waste with a refuse removal base fee of nearly $64 per ton and $13 per ton for taxes and fees. Recyclable removal may be up to $120 per ton, but negotiations between staff and the company haven’t been finalized.
- Authorized a petition by Jaren and Rhonda Parchem of Canepa Street to have city engineering develop plans and cost estimates for improvement of an undeveloped right-of-way on a 6 acre parcel the two recently purchased. The city would recover the approximately $160,000 in costs through taxable special assessments on an annual basis.
- Allowed a planned development overlay for 1208 9th Street, formerly D&S Dental Lab, to be developed by Karla and Josh Reinhardt for a family day care center. The overlay allows for the center to operate there despite the area being zoned Highway Oriented Business, which does not allow that type of business. If the building ceases to be used for that purpose for 12 months, the allowance is automatically rescinded.
- Extended parking from two to four hours in the municipal parking lot on the southeast corner of 5th Avenue and Birch Street, which is behind the Baraboo Public Library.
- Created a no parking zone on the north side of 9th Avenue between Oak and Birch streets due to public safety concerns.
