Council declares emergency disaster after Portage storm damage

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Portage Director of Public Works Aaron Jahncke says he is grateful city residents have remained patient as staff attempts to clean up the damage caused by a severe storm June 2.

“Everybody understands we have a monumental task before us,” Jahncke said Thursday during a teleconference meeting with Portage Common Council.

Understanding was what he had been asking for since the day after the storm, when crews were taking their first steps to address the damage and loss of more than 175 trees throughout the city.

Trees were ripped up with their roots still attached, Jahncke said last week after initially surveying the damage. Not only were branches and trunks damaged or destroyed, the intensity of the wind of the storm aided the damage of infrastructure like sidewalks and curbs as roots were pulled from the ground. Jahncke said the reason for this was an abundance of rain in recent weeks that made the ground soft. One tree that he knew of had also fallen onto a house. Some minor damage to property and city signs had also been reported.

Council members unanimously agreed to declare a state of emergency disaster for the city during the meeting Thursday.