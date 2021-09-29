Council increases Baraboo contribution to employee insurance

Baraboo Common Council members approved a change to employees’ health insurance coverage during their 12-minute meeting Tuesday.

City Administrator Casey Bradley said the city takes part in the Wisconsin Public Employers Group Health Insurance Program administered by the state Department of Employee Trust Funds, which gives employees three options for insurance companies: Dean Health, Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin and Quartz Health.

The city had been paying 86% of the premium for the lowest qualified plan in Sauk County, which is GHC, but staff members recommended increasing it to 90% after GHC decreased its premium by 5.35% for 2022.

“That 5.35% decrease resulted in about $111,000 savings,” Bradley said. “In the budget proposal we’re looking at splitting that savings two ways, both of which would go back to the employee.”

In the city 2022 budget, which is still being finalized, Bradley said by increasing the city’s contribution rate to 90% for employees’ health insurance premiums and using the savings from the decrease, they could add to a previously proposed cost of living adjustment from 2.5% to 3.25% for all employees.