Councils shift approval of bartender licenses to Baraboo, Portage city clerks

A recent state law change has prompted municipalities to reduce the number of people required to approve a bartender license, which allows the holder to sell alcohol.
Members of the Baraboo Common Council approved the city code change during their April 28 meeting, which was held through teleconferencing to limit the chance of spreading COVID-19. The ordinance modifies city code, changing approval requirements. In the past, license applications would be vetted by city staff before considered by council members for final approval.
Under new law, the final step would be removed. It would instead fall to Baraboo City Clerk Brenda Zeman to approve or deny the applicant. Applications would still require investigation and review from officials.
For operator’s licenses, Baraboo Police Chief Mark Schauf would need to perform a background investigation “to determine whether the applicant” complies “with the regulations, ordinance and laws applicable,” according to the ordinance.
City Administrator Kennie Downing said Wisconsin Act 166 allows the city to designate an official to approve the beverage operating licenses. Zeman was chosen.
“Anything that is not automatically approved by the city clerk would still go to the Administrative Committee and then the council,” Downing said. “We’d like to be a little bit more efficient now, since we’re in our new situation, be a little more efficient when we approve these licenses."
Council member Tom Kolb said the city had approved those types of licenses about a decade ago, but they had changed methods. Schauf said the police department will continue to perform background checks allowed under law and “make appropriate recommendations for approval based on the nexus of the applicant’s background.”
The Administrative Committee would be the first method for an appeal if someone is denied a license, Schauf said. Council members voted 9-0 in favor of the change.
Portage Common Council members have likewise authorized City Clerk Marie Moe to approve of licenses without council consideration. Ordinance No. 20-05 was approved by the council during a teleconference meeting April 30, outlining that background checks will still be made by the police department, but the clerk has final approval unless there is an issue with an applicant.
Council member Mark Hahn voiced concerns over applicants being approved without a method for reversal if new information is learned about the person. Hahn cited a previous example as reason for his concern.
“I don’t want to prolong this, but I’d like to see some types of checks and balance in case there’s an error made by someone inadvertently,” Hahn said. “That way we don’t allow it to go unchecked, or unnoticed.”
City Attorney Jesse Spankowski pointed to the ordinance language that allows council members to vote to suspend an approved license based on requirements outlined in the new code. Hahn also questioned whether the council can still be notified of approved licenses, even if their approval is no longer necessary. City Administrator Shawn Murphy said city staff could add a list of approved license applications that could be made in a report to council members during a regular meeting.
Portage council members voted unanimously to approve the ordinance with the added stipulation of reporting all approved license applications to them in the meeting that would directly follow approval.
