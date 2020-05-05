Councils shift approval of bartender licenses to Baraboo, Portage city clerks

Council member Tom Kolb said the city had approved those types of licenses about a decade ago, but they had changed methods. Schauf said the police department will continue to perform background checks allowed under law and “make appropriate recommendations for approval based on the nexus of the applicant’s background.”

The Administrative Committee would be the first method for an appeal if someone is denied a license, Schauf said. Council members voted 9-0 in favor of the change.

Portage Common Council members have likewise authorized City Clerk Marie Moe to approve of licenses without council consideration. Ordinance No. 20-05 was approved by the council during a teleconference meeting April 30, outlining that background checks will still be made by the police department, but the clerk has final approval unless there is an issue with an applicant.

Council member Mark Hahn voiced concerns over applicants being approved without a method for reversal if new information is learned about the person. Hahn cited a previous example as reason for his concern.

“I don’t want to prolong this, but I’d like to see some types of checks and balance in case there’s an error made by someone inadvertently,” Hahn said. “That way we don’t allow it to go unchecked, or unnoticed.”