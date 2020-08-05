County denies rent reimbursement request from Hiawatha after COVID-19 isolation

An invoice outlined $7,100 in lost revenue, largely through rent unpaid by student workers. The isolation order lasted from April 12 to April 26. The invoice lists lost rent from 41 students over the course of two weeks, totaling $6,150. It also requests $300 for the purchase of two laptops and four cell phone plans at $200 total, both used for daily contact with residents. Students were also housed off-site from May 11 to June 17 in a trailer, which the invoice references as a $450 expense for Hiawatha.

Maniak dated the email June 30 and a time stamp notes Sauk County Clerk Rebecca Evert received it July 1.

Sauk County Board Chairman Tim McCumber, who also serves on the committee, said he could see why the request was made, but ultimately felt the precedent it would set to pay such an invoice would allow for any number of businesses to seek funds from the county.

“I agree, I don’t think we want to open Pandora’s Box and pay that,” McCumber said. “At the same time, I understand the argument; we might have spent a lot more doing something else.”