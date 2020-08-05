County denies rent reimbursement request from Hiawatha after COVID-19 isolation

An attempt by operators of the Hiawatha Residence Hall in Wisconsin Dells to recover more than $7,000 in lost revenue while students lived under an isolation order from the county health department failed Tuesday.
Sauk County Supervisor Brandon Lohr said during the Executive & Legislative Committee meeting that as a business owner, the words “invoice for economic impact” in an email sent by Hiawatha's manager Mary Maniak did not move him to approve covering Hiawatha's loss at the expense of taxpayers.
“I read those first four words and my brain immediately said, ‘Welcome to the club,’” Lohr said. “I don’t think this is appropriate. Based on whether the health department did it or COVID did it, I don’t see a reason this business should be entitled. … A lot of us have had bad things happen to us because of this and I just don’t think the taxpayers should be held at fault for this.”
Two international students on J-1 work visas tested positive for COVID-19 in early April. The dormitory, managed by Holtz Builders Inc., held about 190 student workers. After mass testing at the site, a dozen more students were found to be sick with the novel coronavirus.
J-1 student visas are facilitated through a program meant as a cultural exchange in which international visitors live and work in the United States.
An invoice outlined $7,100 in lost revenue, largely through rent unpaid by student workers. The isolation order lasted from April 12 to April 26. The invoice lists lost rent from 41 students over the course of two weeks, totaling $6,150. It also requests $300 for the purchase of two laptops and four cell phone plans at $200 total, both used for daily contact with residents. Students were also housed off-site from May 11 to June 17 in a trailer, which the invoice references as a $450 expense for Hiawatha.
Maniak dated the email June 30 and a time stamp notes Sauk County Clerk Rebecca Evert received it July 1.
Sauk County Board Chairman Tim McCumber, who also serves on the committee, said he could see why the request was made, but ultimately felt the precedent it would set to pay such an invoice would allow for any number of businesses to seek funds from the county.
“I agree, I don’t think we want to open Pandora’s Box and pay that,” McCumber said. “At the same time, I understand the argument; we might have spent a lot more doing something else.”
Health Officer Tim Lawther said the county did spend a significant amount of money in organizing the isolation and “took a $100,000 hit” in operating the site despite the help of grant reimbursements. The trailer used at the property was donated for Hiawatha’s use and had nothing to do with COVID-19, Lawther said.
Lawther said he was initially approached by the operators of the residence hall about a month ago, but the department had no funding available to offer a business that lost revenue due to COVID-19.
“I told him there weren’t any options there and suggested that he look to his municipality or sponsors or businesses that these people worked in,” Lawther said.
In her email, Maniak confirms the invoice was originally submitted to the county health department and initially denied by Lawther.
“I feel the expenses should be reimbursed by the county,” Maniak wrote.
Interim Corporation Counsel Rebecca Roeker said Tuesday that under current applicable laws, the county is under no legal obligation to pay for the cost of lost rent to Hiawatha Residence Hall.
Committee members voted unanimously to deny the invoice from Hiawatha as well as individual invoices submitted separately by J-1 students.
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.
