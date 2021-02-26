Court rejects Horicon raze order appeal; former canning plant to come down

Mayor Jim Grigg said steps are being taken to review what hazardous waste may be on the site before moving forward. Grigg said Thursday the property owner is responsible for the project’s costs and all conversations with Muenchow take place through an attorney.

“Litigation has taken a long time. People say the city moves slow, but the legal system moves slower,” Grigg said. “Hopefully it’ll be razed before somebody gets hurt.”

Muenchow said Thursday, “I’m not going to waste my time with the city of Horicon because they don’t want to work with me, they want to work against me. The building can be repaired. Their own engineer said it could, but they refuse to let me repair it."

The lifelong resident stated that he plans to move out of Horicon and has no intention of demolishing the 101-year-old building.

“They’re (the city of Horicon) going to have to go in and get rid of any dangerous substances at their cost. They’re going to have to tear it down and haul everything away at their cost. And then I’m going to wait until that year’s taxes are due and I’m going to walk away from it and the city of Horicon’s citizens are going to have to pay for that debt," he said.

