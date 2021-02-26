Court rejects Horicon raze order appeal; former canning plant to come down

HORICON — A dilapidated old factory building will soon be demolished after a long, legal battle has reached an end.
Constructed as a commercial cannery in 1920, the Cream City brick structure at 612 S. Hubbard St. has been owned by Horicon native Craig Muenchow since December 1998. The former Columbus Canning Company building is included on the Wisconsin Architecture and History Inventory, but that list conveys no special status such as National Register designation.
The property owner purchased the building from TAB Products and used it as a business incubator, renting space for the development of startup companies. It has sat empty the past five years.
According to court documents, a severe storm damaged the building’s roof in March 2016, allowing water to enter the interior. Muenchow didn’t repair the roof and over time, the wind and elements caused portions of the damaged roof to collapse into the building which then caused part of the second-story floor to give way.
A property maintenance notice was issued in February 2018 requiring Muenchow to fix the exterior of the building as bricks were falling off it onto the sidewalk, there was clutter and construction debris on the ground and roofing materials were falling onto an adjacent street.
In December 2018, City Building Inspector Robert Froh obtained an inspection warrant to view the building. He issued a raze order in January 2019, determining that the structure was “dangerous, unsafe, unsanitary or otherwise unfit for human habitation.”
Muenchow took legal action to prevent the building from being razed, asserting that the raze order was unreasonable. He sought to introduce evidence that the city issued the raze order as retaliation for his involvement in local politics, suggesting the city was “targeting him for this raze order when other like buildings are being ignored.” The circuit court excluded the evidence as irrelevant to the reasonableness of the raze order. Muenchow has served on the city council as well as Horicon School Board and ran for mayor in 2012.
The circuit court found that it would cost $60,000 to make the building safe. The assessed value divided by the current equalization value of the building was approximately $27,000 in 2019, and $72,000 in 2018. It was concluded that because the repair cost exceeded 50% of those equalized values, repair was presumed unreasonable.
Muenchow appealed the decision and a trio of Wisconsin Court District IV judges voted unanimously last month to uphold the demolition order.
During the discussion period of Tuesday’s common council meeting, Police Chief Joe Adamson shared that he was notified on Feb. 8 that Muenchow had waived his right to petition the Wisconsin Supreme Court to review the case.
Calling it “good news,” Adamson informed the council, “As of the date he waived his appeal he has 90 days from that date to raze the structure.”
Mayor Jim Grigg said steps are being taken to review what hazardous waste may be on the site before moving forward. Grigg said Thursday the property owner is responsible for the project’s costs and all conversations with Muenchow take place through an attorney.
“Litigation has taken a long time. People say the city moves slow, but the legal system moves slower,” Grigg said. “Hopefully it’ll be razed before somebody gets hurt.”
Muenchow said Thursday, “I’m not going to waste my time with the city of Horicon because they don’t want to work with me, they want to work against me. The building can be repaired. Their own engineer said it could, but they refuse to let me repair it."
The lifelong resident stated that he plans to move out of Horicon and has no intention of demolishing the 101-year-old building.
“They’re (the city of Horicon) going to have to go in and get rid of any dangerous substances at their cost. They’re going to have to tear it down and haul everything away at their cost. And then I’m going to wait until that year’s taxes are due and I’m going to walk away from it and the city of Horicon’s citizens are going to have to pay for that debt," he said.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.
"They’re going to have to tear it down and haul everything away at their cost... I’m going to walk away from it,"
Craig Muenchow