COVID-19: Sauk County Board declares it can't mandate wearing of masks

As the Sauk County Board of Supervisors considered whether they have authority to issue a countywide mask mandate in the wake of COVID-19, the issue of being required to wear a mask drew about three dozen people to their meeting Tuesday.

Many voiced their status as military veterans. A number of them pronounced their concern over the United States becoming a communist country. Others simply said their god decides what happens to them. One 21-year-old Army soldier said he has no concerns because he’s a “fit guy.” Only one person in the sea of dissenting faces called for teamwork to help prevent the transmission of the novel coronavirus that has so far caused three deaths in Sauk County and which humans have no immunity against.

Former supervisor Jean Berlin spoke through a cloth mask when she asked everyone to work together. The 1918 flu pandemic killed an estimated 50 million people worldwide (675,000 in the U.S.) and residents are “delusional” if they believe nothing has to be done to overcome COVID-19, she said.

“I think if a person uses common sense and try to protect everyone, maybe we can get through this,” Berlin said. “Let your conscience be your guide and do what you think is right.”