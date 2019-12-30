Deadline nears to run for Reedsburg council, school board

Seven positions are up for re-election on the Reedsburg Common Council and the Reedsburg Board of Education for the spring 2020 election.
Five positions are up for re-election on the common council, including Mayor, First District Alderperson, Second District Alderperson, Third District Alderperson and Municipal Judge for Reedsburg and the Town of La Valle. The City of Reedsburg and Area III Representatives are up for re-election on the Reedsburg school board.
On the common council, David Estes currently holds the mayor position. First District Alderperson is held by Craig Braunschweig while Second District Alderperson and Third District Alderperson are held by Jason Schulte and Phil Peterson, respectively. Municipal judge is held by Sandra Cardo-Gorsuch.
City Clerk/Treasurer and Finance Director Jacob Crosetto said in a Dec. 17 email all incumbents returned paperwork to run for re-election in municipal government, except for Braunschweig who had taken out papers to run for re-election. Sauk County Clerk Becky Evert said in a Dec. 23 email Cardo-Gorsuch turned in paperwork to the county to run for another term as judge. The terms for alderperson are a three-year term while mayor is two years and judge is four years.
On the school board, the City of Reedsburg position represents the entire city. The position is held by Gary Woolever, who currently sits as the school board president. Area III represents the area east of Highway 23 and south of Highway 33, including the villages of Loganville and Rock Springs. Current Area III representative is Shaun Luther, who also sits on the buildings & grounds committee and he also serves on the finance committee.
Executive Assistant to the District Administrator and the Reedsburg Board of Education Barb Sand said in a Dec. 17 email Woolever signed paperwork to run for re-election and no one else had filed to run for re-election in the other positions as of that date.
The deadline for filing candidacy paperwork to run for office is 5:00 p.m. on Jan 7. The spring election is April 7 2020.
