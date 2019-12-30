Deadline nears to run for Reedsburg council, school board

Seven positions are up for re-election on the Reedsburg Common Council and the Reedsburg Board of Education for the spring 2020 election.

Five positions are up for re-election on the common council, including Mayor, First District Alderperson, Second District Alderperson, Third District Alderperson and Municipal Judge for Reedsburg and the Town of La Valle. The City of Reedsburg and Area III Representatives are up for re-election on the Reedsburg school board.

On the common council, David Estes currently holds the mayor position. First District Alderperson is held by Craig Braunschweig while Second District Alderperson and Third District Alderperson are held by Jason Schulte and Phil Peterson, respectively. Municipal judge is held by Sandra Cardo-Gorsuch.

