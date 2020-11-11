Dell Prairie concerned with ATV/UTV’s on shared roads with Wisconsin Dells

The town of Dell Prairie drafted an ordinance on allowing the possibility of authorizing ATV/UTV’s to drive on town roads in 2018, with the proposal only permitting access in the northern part of the town and 9th Avenue off limits. However, the board struck it down.

McFarlin said he had issues with allowing the vehicles to drive on 9th Avenue because of a dangerous hill, intersection and corner along with traffic on the road.

“I would not want to give my blessing to 9th Avenue,” McFarlin said. “River Road I would leave maybe open to further discussion, possibly consulting with our attorney again.”

Terry Marshall, who sits on the Wisconsin Dells common council and has been an advocate to allow ATV/UTV use in Wisconsin Dells, said allowing the vehicles on the town roads within the overlapping jurisdictions could allow access for people to drive to Chula Vista, enhancing more business opportunities. He said the only route to get access to those areas are for people that drive through Sauk County from Wisconsin Dells, when signs are posted, to get to the town of Dellona and town of Delton.

Marshall also argued the two roads are patrolled and maintained by the city, so he felt it had the authority to allow ATV/UTV use for people to commute from Wisconsin Dells.