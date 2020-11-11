Dell Prairie concerned with ATV/UTV’s on shared roads with Wisconsin Dells

TOWN OF DELL PRAIRIE — Allowing the possibility of ATV/UTV vehicles to drive on two shared roads between the town of Dell Prairie and Wisconsin Dells may have hit a roadblock.
The town doesn’t have an ordinance allowing the vehicles to drive on its roads. Additionally, Town Chairperson Dan McFarlin is against the measure due to safety and liability issues. In October, the Wisconsin Dells Common Council approved an ordinance opening all city streets to ATV/UTV access with several restrictions, including allowing the police chief and city officials to shut down the roads halting ATV use whenever needed.
Two of those roads, 9th Avenue and River Road, sit in the town of Dell Prairie limits and are shared to a certain length with Wisconsin Dells in Adams County. The section of 9th Avenue of Dell Prairie, north of Waubeek Road, is shared with Wisconsin Dells from the Adams County line north to the northern line of the city limits which is north of Prairie Oak Dr,. It equals about a half mile of shared road at most, Marshall said in a Nov. 11 follow up conversation.
“I’m not sure I would be in favor of extending those privileges,” McFarlin, who said he’s always been against allowing the vehicles to drive on the town roads, said. “My feelings are probably the same today.”
After much opposition from McFarlin and questions from town officials, the town board decided with a 2-0-1 vote to do more research of allowing ATV/UTV vehicles to drive on a section of 9th Avenue and River Road. It could be discussed in a future town meeting. Supervisor Tim Hall abstained due to conflict of interest because of his employment with the city of Wisconsin Dells.
The town of Dell Prairie drafted an ordinance on allowing the possibility of authorizing ATV/UTV’s to drive on town roads in 2018, with the proposal only permitting access in the northern part of the town and 9th Avenue off limits. However, the board struck it down.
McFarlin said he had issues with allowing the vehicles to drive on 9th Avenue because of a dangerous hill, intersection and corner along with traffic on the road.
“I would not want to give my blessing to 9th Avenue,” McFarlin said. “River Road I would leave maybe open to further discussion, possibly consulting with our attorney again.”
Terry Marshall, who sits on the Wisconsin Dells common council and has been an advocate to allow ATV/UTV use in Wisconsin Dells, said allowing the vehicles on the town roads within the overlapping jurisdictions could allow access for people to drive to Chula Vista, enhancing more business opportunities. He said the only route to get access to those areas are for people that drive through Sauk County from Wisconsin Dells, when signs are posted, to get to the town of Dellona and town of Delton.
Marshall also argued the two roads are patrolled and maintained by the city, so he felt it had the authority to allow ATV/UTV use for people to commute from Wisconsin Dells.
McFarlin said, after consultation with the town’s legal counsel, the maintenance agreement “is not a jurisdiction agreement” and allowing the vehicles to drive on the road would require a town ordinance. Marshall, who also consulted with the city’s legal team, said state statute claims a municipality that does a majority of jurisdiction and maintenance holds presence and allowing the measure comes down to a “gentlemen’s agreement.”
“Well, I guess either way a (if it’s) a gentlemen’s agreement or an ordinance we’d have to agree,” McFarlin told Marshall.
Marshall said allowing ATV/UTV’s is no different than allowing other vehicles, like motorcycles and spider motorcycles, to drive on the roads. Brian Landers, a Wisconsin Dells resident and former mayor who owns a UTV, said the vehicles are safe to use, are equipped with safety features and operators must follow rules such as having insurance and other motor vehicle laws. He said many people use the vehicles responsibly, not only for recreation, but also for yard work on property.
“I think it’s important to look at the city has moved forward in adopting the ordinance,” Landers said.
Marshall said signs would be erected so riders will know when the route begins and ends. Signage in Wisconsin Dells has yet to be posted as the city is still waiting for approval from the state on the correct placement of the signs before ATV/UTV’s can drive legally on the road, which Marshall said could take around 4-6 weeks. The city said in October after passing the ordinance it will announce when and what roads are open after the process of approval is completed.
David Hess, resident of Dell Prairie, suggested to the board expanding the roads might be a good idea. He said he’s seen people drive an ATV/UTV on the town’s roads and nothing is done about it.
“The thought of maybe expanding, bringing ATV/UTV use to the roads might not be such a bad thought,” Hess said. “As a resident up here, I see it being abused all the time and it burns me to a core to know that I can’t ride on the roads but everybody else seems to be doing it with nothing happening.”
Other business
The board reviewed its finances and proposed a drafted budget for the 2021 fiscal year. The budget and final tax levy will be reviewed and possibly adopted at its Nov. 17 meeting.
