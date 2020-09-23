Dells audit shows good financial standing for 2019, coffee stand might come to city

The company also announced the Wisconsin Dells location on its Facebook page Sept. 22.

One of the contingencies in the approval of the site plan is the permit is set to expire Dec. 31 2021. Planning and Zoning Administrator Chris Tollaksen said the owner would need to seek further site plan approval from the council prior to the end of the one-year timeframe if it wants to remain in the location. Part of the site plan application would address possibly hooking up to city water and sewer after one year in operation, Tollaksen said.

Freel spoke in opposition to allowing the temporary stand because of the effect the it might have on small businesses in the Dells area, especially with the economic impact of COVID-19, and the idea of a temporary structure creating less overhead costs to charge less for their product.

“I just feel we need to protect our brick and mortar businesses,” Freel said. Freel was also concerned of any legal precedent that may arise if another temporary structure presents a similar plan in the future.

Dells Mayor Ed Wojnicz agreed with most of what Freel was saying but he also understood the other side of the business model.