Dells audit shows good financial standing for 2019, coffee stand might come to city

Audit Manager Brett Hofmeister with Johnson Block and Company, said Wisconsin Dells' 2019 audit showed it was a good year financially for the city.
Hofmeister presented the audit for the 2019 fiscal year at the Dells finance committee meeting Sept. 21. He said the general fund decreased by $1.5 million, moving the entire fund balance to $2.9 million. The decrease came from spending premier resort tax money for the Superior/La Crosse street project, he said. The general fund decreased $60,000 in fund balance due to writing off of uncollectable assessments, according to Hofmeister.
The unassigned fund balance for the general fund grew by $500,000, about 11% of the 2020 budget. The unassigned fund balance has usually been about zero or near 0%, he said.
“That’s still a little lower than we typically recommend but it’s definitely trending in the right direction,” he said, adding the extra money provides more “wiggle room” for cash flow in case of emergencies.
Hofmeister said water, sewer and electric all had positive cash flows and generated operating income. Electric and water returns were about 6%, he said. The company is also looking into conducting a rate case in 2021 to make sure the rates are proper and that they could change, which was rescheduled from this year due to COVID-19. Sewer funds met revenue requirements. Parking generated operating income but had a negative cash flow by using cash reserves to pay for parking lot improvements, Hofmeister said.
Wisconsin Dells' general obligation debt limit increased by $750,000 to $22.5 million, he said. General obligation debt outstanding was $7.2 million, leaving about 70% of capacity available for borrowing. Hofmeister said the numbers will look different in next year’s financial audit with the city borrowing money for other projects.
Other debt outstanding was $11.5 million in CDA lease revenue bonds, also known as TIF debt, while utility debt was $5.7 million.
The finance committee approved the 2020 audience engagement letter from Johnson Block and Company to conduct its financial audit for the 2020 fiscal year, which ends Dec. 31. The item was approved by the council at its meeting later in the evening.
Coffee stand approved
A drive thru coffee stand might set up shop in Wisconsin Dells.
The Wisconsin Dells Common Council approved a conditional use permit and site plan application for Cuppa Mudd Espresso to set up a drive thru/walk up coffee kiosk at 2040 Wisconsin Dells Parkway at its Sept. 21 meeting. The decision was made with a 5-1 vote with Second District Council Member Mike Freel voting in opposition. The items were also approved by the plan commission at its Sept. 14 meeting.
Cuppa Mudd Espresso, also known as Mountain Mudd, has another stand location in the BP parking lot in Mauston. According to the site plan application, the location is expected to operate year round from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week at the Dells location. According to the Cuppa Mudd Expresso’s location plan, it is looking into using an existing 10x12 foot kiosk already at the location or two other building options for the location.
The company also announced the Wisconsin Dells location on its Facebook page Sept. 22.
One of the contingencies in the approval of the site plan is the permit is set to expire Dec. 31 2021. Planning and Zoning Administrator Chris Tollaksen said the owner would need to seek further site plan approval from the council prior to the end of the one-year timeframe if it wants to remain in the location. Part of the site plan application would address possibly hooking up to city water and sewer after one year in operation, Tollaksen said.
Freel spoke in opposition to allowing the temporary stand because of the effect the it might have on small businesses in the Dells area, especially with the economic impact of COVID-19, and the idea of a temporary structure creating less overhead costs to charge less for their product.
“I just feel we need to protect our brick and mortar businesses,” Freel said. Freel was also concerned of any legal precedent that may arise if another temporary structure presents a similar plan in the future.
Dells Mayor Ed Wojnicz agreed with most of what Freel was saying but he also understood the other side of the business model.
“My way of looking at it is if you take the Kalahari, the Wilderness, Chula Vista, they all have these businesses inside on their property and I guess I don’t look at this any different because they are not inside, they are on the property,” Wojnicz said.
Wojnicz said he didn’t think legal precedents would be an issue because each project presented to the city is a decision made individually. City Attorney Joe Hasler said the council can make decisions on a case by case basis, as long as discretion is made in a thoughtful and non-discriminatory manner.
Council Members Ben Anderson and Brian Holzem also spoke of similar concerns as Freel of how the temporary location could affect other small businesses but were willing to give it a try and review the plans in a year. First District Council Member Jesse DeFosse said he didn’t see any concerns with allowing Cuppa Mudd Expresso to set up a location in the Dells.
“As an avid coffee drinker I can’t get a coffee in less than 45 minutes this year,” he said. “There’s room here so I’m not as concerned about the (location).”
Developer’s agreement changed
The council approved to change the timeframe in its developer's agreement with Movin’ Out Entities to extend the deadline to construct 60 apartment units at 920 Race Street to Dec. 15 with the closing date on the property scheduled for Sept. 24.
The original deadline was Sept. 30, 2020. The council also approved documents for the project’s real estate transaction, including release of easements within vacated Plum Street and alleys.
Other business
The finance committee set two hearings to review the 2021 budget for 9 a.m. Oct. 9 and 9 a.m. Oct. 16 at Wisconsin Dells Municipal Building.
The council unanimously approved the 2020 Columbia County All Hazards Mitigation Plan.
The council approved the county library tax exemption for Columbia, Sauk, Adams and Juneau Counties.
