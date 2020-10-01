Dells’ BID assessment might raise by $72,000 to cover festivals, additional expenses

The committee discussed the idea of using surplus funds to cover the additional request and expenses. The proposal of raising the assessment came from committee member Jesse DeFosse. He expressed frustration at the committee members expressing a need to do something to attract more people to the area yet can’t come up with a solution, either through raising the BID or asking other city departments to help while also expressing concern of the effect of their own business.

“I personally am sick and tired of sitting in these meetings and we talk ‘We need to do this’ and ‘We need to do this’… and at the same time for the last 10 to 12 years I’ve been on it we say ‘We can’t raise the BID’,” DeFosse, who also sits on the common council, said. “We have to raise the BID. We have too. Right now.”

Chairperson Tara Anchor said the BID assessment was raised by 10% last year. DeFosse, who said he owns two buildings and rents out five, thought the amount raised last year wasn’t enough and suggested to raise it by 20% to help cover the costs and to help to attract more people to the Dells area in the winter months.

“We’ve got to do something,” DeFosse said.