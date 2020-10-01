Dells’ BID assessment might raise by $72,000 to cover festivals, additional expenses

Wisconsin Dells’ Business Improvement District is working out how to cover additional expenses for Christmas light displays and an extra fund request for festivals, including potentially raising its assessment by $72,000, about 20%, to help cover those additional expenses for 2021.
The committee made the suggestion on potentially raising the assessment to cover the costs at its Sept. 30 meeting, including $65,000 for a Tree of Lights Christmas display for 2020 and 2021, an additional $30,000 request for festivals next year and an additional $40,000 for Christmas tree lighting fixtures.
Wisconsin Dells City Treasurer Karen Terry will run the numbers to present at the committee’s next meeting, scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 7 for the committee to review the budget and take potential final action.
The committee proposed to collect $362,647 in the proposed budget in 2021, according to a draft of the budget from the Sept. 16 meeting. If approved, the additional $72,000 would bring the total assessment revenue to $434,647.
The BID committee is funded separately from the city and is collected from business assessments in the downtown district.
During discussion, the committee struggled to find an answer on how to fund the extra $30,000 to cover additional expenses for festivals requested from the Visitor and Convention Bureau, $50,000 to $65,000 for Christmas lights and a Tree of Lights display presented by Utah-based Brite Nights earlier this month and the potential of installing an annual lights display at the Kilbourn Dam in a partnership with Alliant Energy. The dam light display is estimated at $15,000 but a final number hasn’t been determined yet.
The committee discussed the idea of using surplus funds to cover the additional request and expenses. The proposal of raising the assessment came from committee member Jesse DeFosse. He expressed frustration at the committee members expressing a need to do something to attract more people to the area yet can’t come up with a solution, either through raising the BID or asking other city departments to help while also expressing concern of the effect of their own business.
“I personally am sick and tired of sitting in these meetings and we talk ‘We need to do this’ and ‘We need to do this’… and at the same time for the last 10 to 12 years I’ve been on it we say ‘We can’t raise the BID’,” DeFosse, who also sits on the common council, said. “We have to raise the BID. We have too. Right now.”
Chairperson Tara Anchor said the BID assessment was raised by 10% last year. DeFosse, who said he owns two buildings and rents out five, thought the amount raised last year wasn’t enough and suggested to raise it by 20% to help cover the costs and to help to attract more people to the Dells area in the winter months.
“We’ve got to do something,” DeFosse said.
Committee Member Mike Brown also echoed DeFosse’s comments on raising the BID assessment to cover the anticipated expenses to attract more people to the Dells with the Christmas tree and dam lights.
“I would say roll the dice,” Brown said.
Anchor expressed concern about planning the light displays for Christmas and the Kilbourn Dam in uncertain times with the COVID-19 pandemic and not having the proper time to carry out the event with the holiday season approaching, including making sure businesses are open and having a marketing plan.
“I don’t want to waste $60,000 because we shot from the hip,” Anchor said. “There’s a lot of other pieces to this.”
Recognizing the limited resources the committee has in its budget, committee member Dan Gavinski said the most ideal item to invest money in is the Kilbourn Dam light project because of the reasonable cost and a year round display to attract more people, rather than the seasonal Christmas tree.
“I can’t get a handle on spending $65,000 to decorate a tree,” Gavinski said.
