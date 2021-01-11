Dells’ BID Committee approves 2021 agreement with Wisconsin Dells Festivals, looks ahead to future events

Wisconsin Dells Business Improvement District approved a contract with Wisconsin Dells Festivals for services in 2021, discussed planning for future events for this coming year and honored a former committee member at its Jan. 6 meeting.
The committee unanimously approved an agreement with Wisconsin Dells Festivals, a division of the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau, to continue its partnership through 2021 to manage and promote events in Wisconsin Dells. The contract lists the Dells River District Summer Entertainment, the Sunday Farmer’s Market, the Fourth of July Celebration, Fall Festival and Holiday Festival as events Wisconsin Dells Festivals will be responsible for managing this year.
According to the contract on the city’s website, the committee will reimburse Wisconsin Dells Festivals for its direct and indirect cost of $75,500 total, including $31,500 for services, $20,000 for supplies, materials and equipment and reimbursement up to $24,000 for the cost of scheduled, booked, managed and marketed entertainers for the Dells River District Summer Entertainment Program.
The item will go to the common council for final approval. The contract increased by $1,500 from last year, according to the committee’s Chairperson Tara Anchor and Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau Festival and Events Manager Jenifer Dobbs.
Looking forward to future events, communication is continuing with the committee and the bureau to plan this year’s summer entertainment, scheduled to begin in mid-June. Dobbs said the bureau would like to use a section of green space along the River Walk to place a stage and tables for entertainment and the Sunday Farmer’s Market this year and possibly next year since the Elm Street Plaza is awaiting construction and won’t be finished until possibly summer 2022.
Dobbs said she’d like to focus on expanding activities for the fall festival and holiday season for 2021 with planning and booking additional activities and vendors. In terms of other activities, the committee discussed the idea of possibly hosting mini-events throughout the year to attract more people to the area, especially during the spring months. Committee Member Adam Makowski suggested a "Star Wars" themed event for May 4 to commemorate Star Wars Day. Other suggestions were discussed, including an event to promote the local shops and restaurants to an ugly sweater crawl and cookie walk for the holidays. No action was taken.
The committee also discussed how to measure the amount of people attending the holiday activities in downtown Dells for 2021 to determine its success, like a survey or registering. No action was taken. The committee will continue planning a holiday event at the River Walk throughout the year.
Bill Brown tribute
The committee discussed the possibility of further honoring the legacy of Bill Brown as a former chairperson of the BID committee.
The committee discussed possibly replacing one of the three plaques on the vignettes at the River Walk to honor Brown’s role in establishing the scenic location overlooking the Wisconsin River. No action was taken. Committee member Mark Sweet said he’d like to add text on a plaque to mention Brown’s involvement in making the River Walk possible and his commitment to the community.
During discussion, Sweet shared ideas of what the city uses for recognition items, like park benches. Sweet said a park bench with two small plaques would cost about $1,500. He also said a much larger plaque in Lake Delton honoring village board trustee Tom Diehl was $1,670 in 2010. Anchor said a bench would limit how much of Brown’s legacy can be shared compared to a larger plaque.
The decision will depend on how the city wants to tell the story of Brown’s legacy. The committee will be continuing discussion about the plaque and its text at a future meeting.
In 2016, the city renamed what was originally the Dells Scenic River Walk to the Edward William “Bill” Brown River Walk. The renaming honors the long-time, late Dells civic and business leader, whose vision helped inspire the downtown revitalization. Brown was also a member of the Dells common council and was the inspiration behind the original Dells Scenic River Walk, which opened in 2003.
Other business
Mayor Ed Wojnicz, present at the meeting, asked the committee to recommend to the city’s Parking Board the possibility of changing the timeframe to implement paying for parking from May 1 to Oct. 31 to try to increase fall revenue. The current timeframe to pay for parking is April 1 until Sept. 30. No action was taken. The item will be placed on a future agenda for further discussion.
Building Inspector/Zoning Administrator Kheli Mason said letters and emails were sent to business owners about requirements for shoveling snow on the sidewalks based on the city’s ordinance. She said responses from downtown businesses were mostly positive though a few received citations and the public works department had to step in to clear the sidewalk. The committee discussed sending a letter to downtown businesses on Dec. 16 to remind businesses of the city's expectations for shoveling snow.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.