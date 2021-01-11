Dells’ BID Committee approves 2021 agreement with Wisconsin Dells Festivals, looks ahead to future events

The committee also discussed how to measure the amount of people attending the holiday activities in downtown Dells for 2021 to determine its success, like a survey or registering. No action was taken. The committee will continue planning a holiday event at the River Walk throughout the year.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bill Brown tribute

The committee discussed the possibility of further honoring the legacy of Bill Brown as a former chairperson of the BID committee.

The committee discussed possibly replacing one of the three plaques on the vignettes at the River Walk to honor Brown’s role in establishing the scenic location overlooking the Wisconsin River. No action was taken. Committee member Mark Sweet said he’d like to add text on a plaque to mention Brown’s involvement in making the River Walk possible and his commitment to the community.

During discussion, Sweet shared ideas of what the city uses for recognition items, like park benches. Sweet said a park bench with two small plaques would cost about $1,500. He also said a much larger plaque in Lake Delton honoring village board trustee Tom Diehl was $1,670 in 2010. Anchor said a bench would limit how much of Brown’s legacy can be shared compared to a larger plaque.