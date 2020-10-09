Dells’ BID committee approves $402,000 budget, will not raise assessment

Wisconsin Dells Business Improvement District Committee approved its 2021 final budget without raising the assessment to provide money for Christmas lights and other expenses planned for next year.
The committee unanimously approved its final budget of $402,887 at its Oct. 7 meeting using undesignated funds to cover what it will need for Christmas lights for this year and next year, as well as events, including pulling an extra $5,000 for festivals and $30,000 for light displays from the fund.
The committee also approved to use $65,000 of undesignated funds for a Tree of Lights display from Brite Nights presented by the company in September to plan for a potential Christmas event this year. The amount leaves about $47,000 left in undesignated funds.
The committee’s budget will go through further approval from the finance committee and council. Chairperson Tara Anchor said she will present the committee’s budget to the council at its second budget hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 16.
The 2021 budget includes $128,447 for Christmas lights and other lighting projects, like the annual seasonal display planned for the Kilbourn dam. The bureau budget was left at $20,000 rather than increasing it by $30,000, proposed at the last meeting to cover other expenses. Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau Managing Director for Festival and Events Jenifer Dobbs said she will return to the committee next June to give an update of where it is at with planning events for the year to determine if more funds are needed.
The committee discussed at its last meeting raising the assessment by $72,000, about 20%, to cover expenses and have additional funds for a potential Christmas event this year in an effort to attract more people to the Dells. The BID tax is collected from business assessments in the downtown district and is funded separately from the city.
Brian Holzem, who serves as a council member and chairperson of the finance committee, was in the audience at the meeting. He spoke against raising the assessment because of the message it sends with many businesses feeling the economic impact of the coronavirus and having been hit again with Gov. Tony Evers’ recent mandate to reduce capacity in public places to 25% of a building's occupancy limit. Evers' mandate went into effect Oct. 8 and remains in place until Nov. 6.
Holzem also believed the finance committee or council would not support the assessment raise.
Committee Members Adam Makowski and Jesse DeFosse believed raising the assessment would create the additional funds needed to attract more people to the Dells area. DeFosse argued if the assessment isn’t raised now the committee won’t raise it in the future.
“If you don’t raise it now, you’re not raising it next year and you’re not raising it the year after that,” DeFosse said.
After discussion, the committee agreed it wasn’t the right time to raise the assessment with the pandemic affecting so many businesses and decided to use its undesignated funds to cover those costs. Though the committee expressed the assessment might have to be raised in the future to cover additional expenses.
Anchor expressed concern about raising the assessment in what has been a challenging time for everyone with with pandemic regulations and its affect on businesses. She also expressed a desire to install the Tree of Lights to give businesses hope and a reason to stay open around the holidays, even if it starts out small and continues to grow over the years.
“We also want to show them at some point they have a reason to be open,” she said.
