Dells’ BID committee approves $402,000 budget, will not raise assessment

Wisconsin Dells Business Improvement District Committee approved its 2021 final budget without raising the assessment to provide money for Christmas lights and other expenses planned for next year.

The committee unanimously approved its final budget of $402,887 at its Oct. 7 meeting using undesignated funds to cover what it will need for Christmas lights for this year and next year, as well as events, including pulling an extra $5,000 for festivals and $30,000 for light displays from the fund.

The committee also approved to use $65,000 of undesignated funds for a Tree of Lights display from Brite Nights presented by the company in September to plan for a potential Christmas event this year. The amount leaves about $47,000 left in undesignated funds.

The committee’s budget will go through further approval from the finance committee and council. Chairperson Tara Anchor said she will present the committee’s budget to the council at its second budget hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 16.