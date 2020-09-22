Dells’ BID committee discusses proposed $422,000 budget for 2021, eliminates Discover Wisconsin funds

The Wisconsin Dells Business Improvement District committee decided to eliminate Discover Wisconsin funds from its 2021 budget and discussed potential Christmas light displays for next holiday season.
One line item the committee removed from the 2021 budget included $7,500 for Discover Wisconsin, moving it to a future year with the anticipated completion of the plaza on Elm Street the same year. The committee discussed potentially removing $24,000 out of downtown entertainment for performers, mainly because of the construction of the plaza and to provide more money for Christmas lights, but decided to add it back in the budget.
The budget for the lease of the pavilion restrooms for public use will be discussed at a future meeting. According to a draft of the proposed budget provided by the city, $5,000 is currently budgeted for the restrooms and the lease.
To make up a $28,000 shortfall, the committee decided to move about $45,000 in undesignated surplus funds and put money towards a potential lighting project for the holidays for next year.
Treasurer Karen Terry said items were kept the same in the 2021 budget from the prior year. However, some additional $150,000 for Christmas decorations for holiday festivals, including the $50,000 for the Tree of Lights, and $1,000 in funds, were put into the seasonal cleanup fund for additional cleaning along Broadway Street. Dells Festival and Events Manager Jenifer Dobbs said the budget for future festivals and events in 2021 is still being worked on.
The budget will go through additional vetting from other departments before its final approval in the fall. The committee’s next meeting is Oct. 7, where it will continue its budget review.
The topic of what will be budgeted for the holidays will continue being discussed at a future meeting. One option the city is planning this year is placing business sponsored trees along the Riverwalk. Dobbs said about 50 trees have been purchased for the sponsorship.
Committee member Mark Sweet suggested reaching out to community service organizations in the long term about supporting a larger Christmas light display.
“I just have a feeling that if we really made an effort to go out to at least some of the service clubs in the community we might find that there is a little bit of support for this thing,” Sweet said. “Even a little bit is going to help rather than nothing.”
The BID committee is also discussing potentially adding another light display project along the Kilbourn dam, which would run year round. Chairperson Tara Anchor said she would contact its vendor about the possibility of the project for future discussion.
Anchor said she would like to see one big, professional attraction for the holidays in the Dells next year to see if a larger attraction would bring more people to the Dells and build on it for future years.
