Dells’ BID committee discusses proposed $422,000 budget for 2021, eliminates Discover Wisconsin funds

The budget will go through additional vetting from other departments before its final approval in the fall. The committee’s next meeting is Oct. 7, where it will continue its budget review.

The topic of what will be budgeted for the holidays will continue being discussed at a future meeting. One option the city is planning this year is placing business sponsored trees along the Riverwalk. Dobbs said about 50 trees have been purchased for the sponsorship.

Committee member Mark Sweet suggested reaching out to community service organizations in the long term about supporting a larger Christmas light display.

“I just have a feeling that if we really made an effort to go out to at least some of the service clubs in the community we might find that there is a little bit of support for this thing,” Sweet said. “Even a little bit is going to help rather than nothing.”

The BID committee is also discussing potentially adding another light display project along the Kilbourn dam, which would run year round. Chairperson Tara Anchor said she would contact its vendor about the possibility of the project for future discussion.

Anchor said she would like to see one big, professional attraction for the holidays in the Dells next year to see if a larger attraction would bring more people to the Dells and build on it for future years.

