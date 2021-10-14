Dells BID committee proposes 13.8 % increase in assessment as city pieces together 2022 budget

Additional item in the BID’s proposed budget include $5,000 for billboard exit sign on Rail Road Hill to thank visitors for coming to the area, a $4,000 plaque as a tribute to the late civic and business leader Bill Brown and programing for the plaza on Elm Street once it opens, according to a copy of the budget.

A $100,000 surplus was transferred, which includes the Woodside Developers Agreement and plaza operations. The committee originally pledged $175,000 over the course of two years for the plaza project but the visitor and convention bureau decided to give the money back to the BID and instead have the money go towards plaza programming. The estimated $4.5 million project is scheduled for completion next summer.

With the projected increase, the BID’s assessment revenue will total $412,647. The assessment would rise to .65 cents to $3.88 per $1,000 of assessed value depending on the district, around .08 to .47 cent increase. A business with a $500,000 assessed value in their business can expect to pay $236.55 more in in its assessment if in Zone 1 while a business in Zone 5 would see a $39.42 increase with the same assessed value, according to budget documents provided by the city.

