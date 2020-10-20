Dells’ council opens all city streets to ATV access, will need further approval from state and county

While the Wisconsin Dells Common Council approved an ordinance opening all city streets to ATV/UTV access with regulations, enthusiasts will have to wait a little longer before using their vehicles in the city.
The ordinance was approved with a unanimous vote by council members at the Oct. 19 meeting, however Wisconsin Dells still needs to obtain signage designating the proper ATV/UTV routes in the city for the streets at 35 miles per hour or less. The routes in the city and state highways within the jurisdiction of Wisconsin Dells and placement of the signs will need approval from the county and Wisconsin Department of Transportation, which could take weeks or months.
Additionally, routes along state highways listed in the ordinance, such as South Highway 13 North of Broadway Street and US Highway 16 South of Broadway Street, will need DOT approval to grant access to those roadways, according to the ordinance.
Council Member Terry Marshall said the city will announce through a press release at a later date when signage is posted and ATV/UTVs can operate on the streets, along with which roads are available for operators. Until then, all ATV/UTVs need to stay off the road, he said.
“We have some big work to do and we have to get that done first,” Marshall said.
Sauk Ridge Runners ATV Club member Dick Fish said the process of the state approving ATV and UTV use on state highways can take anywhere from one to 6 months. Ordering signage can take about two to three weeks, Fish said.
“It’s not something that can happen overnight,” Fish said of the process. He said members of the Sauk Ridge Runners can volunteer to help install signs in the city if needed.
Besides awaiting for further approval to operate on state highways and signage to drive within city limits, operators will also have to follow several rules listed in the ordinance.
Those rules include all operators must possess a driver’s license and proof of insurance, follow all state laws pertaining to operation and safety requirements, not have possession of any open intoxicant and have fully functioning headlights, taillights and break lights, according to the ordinance. Operators will not be allowed to operate an ATV/UTV from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the city.
City officials can also reserve the right to close or modify the routes at any time, which could be used for big events hosted in the city such as Wo-Zha-Wa Days.
Promissory note
The council approved a $4.7 million general obligation promissory note with the village of Lake Delton for its portion of the funding of the newly constructed Wisconsin Dells High School. The note has a ten-year term with interest between 2% and 4% and a balloon payment of about $3 million at the end of the note. The first payment of is due May 1, 2021.
The city will have the opportunity to refinance the debt or pay it off completely at the end of the term. The item was also approved by the finance committee at its meeting prior to the council meeting.
The Lake Delton village board approved to issue the note at its Oct. 12 meeting.
Christmas lights
The council approved a contract for $65,000 with Britenights for Holiday Tree Lighting for the Tree of Lights display. The proposal is from the Business Improvement District Committee, which is using surplus funds to cover the cost for a lighting structure this year for a planned holiday event to attract more people to the Dells’ area. The item was also approved unanimously by the finance committee.
The council also approved a real estate license agreement with River Road Restaurant to install holiday lights in a specific tree on the premise. The lights will be installed around Oct. 21 and taken down sometime between Jan. 2 and Jan. 23, 2021. The lights will be lit on a timer between 4 p.m. and 1 a.m., according to the license agreement.
Recycling fee
The council approved to establish a recycling fee of $20 per year for residential use and update the commercial fee based on $40 per yard. The cost is to cover a $46,000 increase, about 54%, in Wisconsin Dells' recycling contract with Pellitteri Waste Systems.
