Dells’ council opens all city streets to ATV access, will need further approval from state and county

While the Wisconsin Dells Common Council approved an ordinance opening all city streets to ATV/UTV access with regulations, enthusiasts will have to wait a little longer before using their vehicles in the city.

The ordinance was approved with a unanimous vote by council members at the Oct. 19 meeting, however Wisconsin Dells still needs to obtain signage designating the proper ATV/UTV routes in the city for the streets at 35 miles per hour or less. The routes in the city and state highways within the jurisdiction of Wisconsin Dells and placement of the signs will need approval from the county and Wisconsin Department of Transportation, which could take weeks or months.

Additionally, routes along state highways listed in the ordinance, such as South Highway 13 North of Broadway Street and US Highway 16 South of Broadway Street, will need DOT approval to grant access to those roadways, according to the ordinance.

Council Member Terry Marshall said the city will announce through a press release at a later date when signage is posted and ATV/UTVs can operate on the streets, along with which roads are available for operators. Until then, all ATV/UTVs need to stay off the road, he said.

“We have some big work to do and we have to get that done first,” Marshall said.