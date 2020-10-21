Dells/Delton EMS requests 15.5% fund increase in 2021 budget

Wisconsin Dells finance committee will hold off on recommending its proposed 2021 budget to the common council until it further reviews the EMS budget.
The finance committee took no action at its Oct. 16 meeting on recommending its proposed budget to the common council to further review the budget for Dells/Delton EMS. The ambulance is requesting a 15.5% in additional funds for next year for a total of $601,000, according to Karen Terry, city treasurer. Mayor Ed Wojnicz said he would talk with Lake Delton officials regarding the ambulance budget.
The committee plans to meet at 10 a.m. Oct. 22 to conduct a final review of the budget. Once approved by the committee, the budget and projected $3.4 million tax levy will head to the common council for final review and potential adoption. The numbers could change when the budget is presented in November.
Last year, the council passed its budget at $5.6 million, setting the tax levy at about $3.4 million. The mill rate per $1,000 of assessed value for the city was $9.63 for Sauk, $10.08 for Columbia County, $10.37 for Adams County and $11.22 for Juneau County.
Each city department presented its budget request for the 2021 fiscal year in two meetings held Oct. 9 and Oct. 16 at Wisconsin Dells municipal building.
Terry said the reason the ambulance is requesting the increase is because of the loss of revenue from the reimbursement rate in Medicare and Affordable Care Act healthcare plans for ambulance services, about $0.30 for every dollar for services provided. Finance Committee Chairperson Brian Holzem, who also sits on the council, said another issue stems from revenue collections from those who are uninsured or under-insured.
Funding the additional request creates a challenge with the city anticipating to collect significantly less premier resort tax money, which is budgeted at about $645,000 each for general funds and public works along with $322,500 in economic development for 2021. A portion of those funds for economic development will be allocated to pay for the completed construction of the new high school. Normally, the city receives about $800,000 to $850,000 in premier resort tax money per quarter, Terry said.
Terry asked if the city could look into a new allocation method to calculate shared services for the ambulance, like assessed value, population or number of calls, as well as working out other expenses. The budget number is based on the number of calls the department receives, Terry said.
“We have not been presented with the actual detail of all the calls, so I don’t know if that’s a fair allocation or not,” Terry said. “I just feel like we need more information to be able to determine if this is even fair.”
Terry said it’s difficult to determine how much premier resort tax money the city will collect next year with the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. About $180,000 is projected to be left over at the end of the year, which could be used if an emergency comes up, Terry said.
In other budgeted items, the committee put a placeholder of $30,000 in premier resort tax money for the parks department to install a new playground and benches at a park at Deerwood Glen Subdivision. The police department, which presented its budget Oct. 9, is requesting the purchase of three squad cars and $50,000 for a 911 software system. Terry recommended Oct. 9 the purchase of two squad cars because the department didn’t get to do so this year with the city putting a hold on purchases due to COVID-19.
The recycling contract with Pellitteri Waste Systems is also projected to increase by $46,000, about 54%. The city is proposing to offset some of the cost with a residential fee of $20 per container and $40 per yard, said Chris Tollaksen, planning and zoning administrator who presented the public works department budget. The council approved the new recycling rate at its Oct. 19 meeting.
With municipal court funds projected at another decrease for 2021, Holzem requested to see a five-year trend for the committee to review in the future. Health insurance is projected to increase 6% for all city employees and employees are projected to receive a 2.25% wage increase, Terry said.
