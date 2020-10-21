Dells/Delton EMS requests 15.5% fund increase in 2021 budget

Wisconsin Dells finance committee will hold off on recommending its proposed 2021 budget to the common council until it further reviews the EMS budget.

The finance committee took no action at its Oct. 16 meeting on recommending its proposed budget to the common council to further review the budget for Dells/Delton EMS. The ambulance is requesting a 15.5% in additional funds for next year for a total of $601,000, according to Karen Terry, city treasurer. Mayor Ed Wojnicz said he would talk with Lake Delton officials regarding the ambulance budget.

The committee plans to meet at 10 a.m. Oct. 22 to conduct a final review of the budget. Once approved by the committee, the budget and projected $3.4 million tax levy will head to the common council for final review and potential adoption. The numbers could change when the budget is presented in November.

Last year, the council passed its budget at $5.6 million, setting the tax levy at about $3.4 million. The mill rate per $1,000 of assessed value for the city was $9.63 for Sauk, $10.08 for Columbia County, $10.37 for Adams County and $11.22 for Juneau County.

Each city department presented its budget request for the 2021 fiscal year in two meetings held Oct. 9 and Oct. 16 at Wisconsin Dells municipal building.