Dells' finance committee recommends $5.7 million budget to council, tax levy could increase

City Treasurer Karen Terry suggested the transfer as one of the options to cover anticipated projects. Terry said the public works portion of the premier resort tax fund is projected to carry over about $600,000 into next year, mainly due to holding off planned projects because of COVID-19. The final decision on the transfer will also depend on how much the city receives third quarter premier resort tax money in November, she said. Like the budget, the transfer of the funds will also need final approval from the council.

All other 2021 department budgets were approved, with the exception of the EMS commission’s budget. The committee tabled the ambulance budget, which requests a 15.5% increase. The budget will also be reviewed at the council’s Nov. 16 meeting for potential final approval.

Some revenues are anticipated to decrease this year like $10,000 in personal property aid, $25,000 for interest revenue due to COVID-19 causing interest rates to plummet, and $10,000 less in room tax revenue, Terry said. State transportation aid is projected to increase about $12,000, while recycling fees could result in an additional $31,500 for the city.

The recycling fee, about $20 for residents and $40 per yard for commercial businesses, was approved by the council at its Oct. 19 meeting is to make up for the cost to cover the anticipated $46,000 in its recycling contract. The recycling fee is new for the city, Terry said. The budget also allocates a 2.25% wage increase for full-time staff for cost of living and an almost 6% increase in health insurance. The city also met the expenditure restraint program at 1.59% of its budget, she said.

