Dells’ legislative committee approves ATV/UTV ordinance, will go to council for final approval

Officials in Wisconsin Dells are continuing discussions whether to allow ATV/UTV’s to operate in city limits with regulations.
The legislative committee unanimously approved updates to its ordinance regulating ATV/UTV use at its Oct. 12 meeting. The item will be reviewed by the council for a second reading, where potential final action might take place to adopt the measures. The council meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Wisconsin Dells Municipal Building at 300 La Crosse Street.
The amendments made from the original ordinance include language to update the city’s parking code to allow ATV/UTV’s to use regular parking stalls. Riders would have to pay for parking as well as only operate on paved roads, unless the route is a designated trail.
At the suggestion of City Attorney Joe Hasler, the committee also added an amendment to not allow ATV/UTV access on certain state highways until the state Department of Transportation and the council adopt a resolution authorizing speed limits of ATV’s and UTV’s be reduced to 35 miles per hour on certain highways.
Those highways include U.S. Highway 12/16/Wisconsin Dells Parkway north of Broadway Street, South Highway 13 North of Broadway Street, Highway 16 South of Broadway Street and South Highway 23 east of the 13/16/23 intersection, according to the proposed ordinance.
Police Chief Jody Ward drew out a proposed map, which was provided at the meeting, showing the suggested routes as well as speed limits of those roads.
Proposed routes for ATV use were Highway 12/16 for access to places like Rocky Arbor State Park, Waubeek Road and a section of 9th Avenue. Permission will be needed from the state and county as well as certain overlapping towns to use some of the roads for ATV/UTV access.
The drafted ordinance also lists three proposed routes on South Highway 13 between Wisconsin Dells Parkway and Trout Road/County Road H, Highway 12/South Highway 23 at Wisconsin Dells Parkway between city limits and Broadway Street and South Highway 13/23/16 on Broadway between Wisconsin Dells Parkway and South Highway 13/Highway 16.
Currently, ATV/UTV’s are not allowed to drive on city streets in Wisconsin Dells.
Under the ordinance, ATV/UTV vehicles would only be allowed to drive a maximum of 35 miles per hour, even on roads posting speed limits over that limit for vehicles. Signage will need to be posted on designated routes and speed limits.
Under the ordinance, operators must also possess a driver’s license and have insurance and not have an open intoxicant. The time of non-operation on city streets is proposed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. The regulations would be on top of any state rules regarding vehicle use.
Other business
The legislative committee unanimously approved updating its ordinance on private wells based on DNR requirements. Amendments to the ordinance also clarify the land owner is responsible for obtaining the required testing which must be performed by a licensed professional. The item will go to the council for further review and potential final action at its next meeting.
