Dells’ legislative committee approves ATV/UTV ordinance, will go to council for final approval

Police Chief Jody Ward drew out a proposed map, which was provided at the meeting, showing the suggested routes as well as speed limits of those roads.

Proposed routes for ATV use were Highway 12/16 for access to places like Rocky Arbor State Park, Waubeek Road and a section of 9th Avenue. Permission will be needed from the state and county as well as certain overlapping towns to use some of the roads for ATV/UTV access.

The drafted ordinance also lists three proposed routes on South Highway 13 between Wisconsin Dells Parkway and Trout Road/County Road H, Highway 12/South Highway 23 at Wisconsin Dells Parkway between city limits and Broadway Street and South Highway 13/23/16 on Broadway between Wisconsin Dells Parkway and South Highway 13/Highway 16.

Currently, ATV/UTV’s are not allowed to drive on city streets in Wisconsin Dells.

Under the ordinance, ATV/UTV vehicles would only be allowed to drive a maximum of 35 miles per hour, even on roads posting speed limits over that limit for vehicles. Signage will need to be posted on designated routes and speed limits.