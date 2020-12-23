Dells mayor, Lake Delton village board president reflect on 2020, look ahead to 2021

“I think we’re going to have to wait and see how COVID reacts this summer,” Webb said. “If 2021 is like 2020 the police department may be delayed even further.”

Webb said non-essential purchases were slowed to save costs in 2020 and into 2021.

“If we end up back into a normal year, maybe some of those purchases can go through,” Webb said.

With COVID-19, Webb said the village was lucky because he didn’t hear of any major outbreaks in the village and didn’t hear if any businesses had to close due to outbreaks. He believes the Lake Delton community is taking precautions and businesses are following the guidelines from health officials to keep people safe and mitigate the spread of the virus.

Looking forward to 2021, Wojnicz said Wisconsin Dells is looking at other developments to enhance the area and attract more people. While he said the city is being cautious with the anticipation the effects of the pandemic will continue into next year, he’s hoping aspects will get back in order by next spring.

Other than waiting to decide when to start up construction of the police department, Webb said not a lot is planned for 2021 other than waiting to see what happens with the pandemic, especially since a vaccine has arrived.