Dells mayor, Lake Delton village board president reflect on 2020, look ahead to 2021

Wisconsin Dells Mayor Ed Wojnicz and Lake Delton Village Board President John Webb both reflected on accomplishments and challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic, while also looking ahead to what’s in store for next year.
In a Dec. 17 interview, Wojnicz said it’s been an indifferent year with the COVID-19 pandemic affecting many aspects of the community. Wojnicz said the city immediately realized premier resort tax would be heavily affected in 2020. Mostly due to people traveling less to the Dells’ area to shop at the stores, eat at restaurants and visit the attractions due to stay-at-home orders mandating non-essential businesses to close to limit the spread of the coronavirus. He said some adjustments had to be made in the budget to reduce non-essential spending.
“We came out OK, better than most places, but we still have a shortfall,” Wojnicz said. “We just took a look at all the areas and wherever we could make small cuts we did.”
The city is also predicting less premier resort tax money, about $1.6 million total, in next year’s budget with the likelihood the pandemic's effects will continue into 2021. Lake Delton is also predicting about 24% less in premier resort tax money and a 30% reduction in room tax funds with the same expectation tourism might decline next year.
While some non-essential purchases were put on hold, Wojnicz mentioned some already scheduled building projects that did start this year. The Trout and Fitzgerald Rd. project started in October and is scheduled for finalization in 2022, with the completion of the multi-use path, he said.
He said the Elm Street Plaza project is also in the planning phases and is scheduled to start construction in late summer or early fall on the 400 to 500 block of the corner of Elm and Broadway Street, where The Frozen Bear and Chalet building sit. The plaza will offer programs and activities during the summer months.
He expects Stony Acres Apartment's first building with 75 units will be completed next fall. Movin’ Out’s 60-unit affordable apartment project on Michigan Ave. is being cleared of trees and developers are preparing the infrastructure. Both projects will bring more housing options to Wisconsin Dells.
Wojnicz also mentioned the opening of Riverwood Senior Living assisted and memory care facility as another accomplishment in Wisconsin Dells.
Both Wojnicz and Webb also mentioned the new high school on Brew Farm Road, which wrapped up construction and opened in September. Wojnicz said the city was responsible for the water, electric, utilities and construction of the roundabout on County Road, leading to the school. Webb said getting the financing in order for the new school was an accomplishment because the bond market was heavily affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, before the issue was scheduled to come out.
Webb said three of the village's road projects and the construction of the new police department were put on hold due to the pandemic to keep the budget in check. Lake Delton also had to borrow money from other accounts to keep the budget in order. Those road projects are in the 2021 budget, he said. Webb said the construction of the police department plans to start back up next year but an exact date hasn’t been determined yet.
“I think we’re going to have to wait and see how COVID reacts this summer,” Webb said. “If 2021 is like 2020 the police department may be delayed even further.”
Webb said non-essential purchases were slowed to save costs in 2020 and into 2021.
“If we end up back into a normal year, maybe some of those purchases can go through,” Webb said.
With COVID-19, Webb said the village was lucky because he didn’t hear of any major outbreaks in the village and didn’t hear if any businesses had to close due to outbreaks. He believes the Lake Delton community is taking precautions and businesses are following the guidelines from health officials to keep people safe and mitigate the spread of the virus.
Looking forward to 2021, Wojnicz said Wisconsin Dells is looking at other developments to enhance the area and attract more people. While he said the city is being cautious with the anticipation the effects of the pandemic will continue into next year, he’s hoping aspects will get back in order by next spring.
Other than waiting to decide when to start up construction of the police department, Webb said not a lot is planned for 2021 other than waiting to see what happens with the pandemic, especially since a vaccine has arrived.
Webb is hoping aspects will go back to normal in Lake Delton by late next summer.