Dells’ new Wizard Quest scheduled to open around Thanksgiving

Wizard Quest’s new building in downtown Wisconsin Dells is scheduled to open later this year.
According to Concept Attractions of Wisconsin Owner Kevin Ricks, the goal is to open the building on the 400 block of Broadway in downtown Wisconsin Dells around Thanksgiving. He didn’t give out an exact date but said an announcement of an opening day will be given in either late October or early November.
Ricks said the building is about 70% complete. Construction hasn’t come without challenges. He said it was set back due to staffing issues and employees getting sick with COVID-19.
Ricks said the current Wizard Quest building at 105 Broadway is scheduled to close Oct. 11 and items from the building will be transported to the new building. The Ripley’s Believe It or Not! building will move into the existing Wizard Quest location.
Wizard Quest’s new game will be called The Odyssey Quest and will feature several different quests for players that will introduce them to the story’s concept and characters. Ricks said work on enhancing the game will continue after opening with the construction of two additional levels. Players won’t be able to access those additional games until they’ve leveled up and passed the different levels in The Odyssey Quest. He said construction crews will not begin working on the other two levels until fall or winter 2022.
“There will be certain rooms that are not available to The Odyssey Quest,” he said. “It’s basically your journey into ascending to a wizard yourself.”
Ricks said the reason for expansion was a request from fans for a bigger and better game with more secret passages and hidden entrances. The 10,000 square feet of play space in the current building will upgrade to around 30,000 square feet. The structure of the game will also be enhanced with more quests. A bartering system and currency will be introduced to interact with other players and employees, Ricks said. A new app will be created for the game.
Each of the four realms of Earth, fire, water and air are locations in the Quadrasphere in the story of Wizard Quest. It takes visitors into another world full of magic and fantasy in an interactive and immersive scavenger hunt. Players are taken on quests given by quest givers or characters made by artists at Wizard Quest. Players are given two hours to explore the Quadrasphere and complete as many quests as possible.
The building takes up most of the 400 block of Broadway, now known as Wizard Quest Village. The building was once known as the Chalet building and contained several other businesses. Carr Valley Cheese and Chalet Lanes bowling alley will remain at the same locations in the building.
The village will also contain a boutique shop, ice cream shop and restaurants. The courtyard outside will also be reconstructed for people walking downtown to sit down and will have an area for street performers and fountain. That portion of the project won’t be completed until next year, Ricks said.
“It will just be a nice place for people to come and hang out,” Ricks said.
He said the look of the outdoor courtyard will extend indoors once entering Wizard Quest and the general admissions area, which will be completed for its opening day.
“It will be like a big village market,” Ricks said.
Ricks said guests who see the new Wizard Quest once it’s finished will be amazed by the detail the artists put into the building to bring the magical fantasy world to life. Even those who don’t want to participate in the game will be able to purchase a ticket to walk through the building to see the sets and artwork.
Ricks said the idea of expanding Wizard Quest with so many amenities and a theme is to attract more people to downtown Wisconsin Dells. He’s also one of the stakeholders in a separate project Wisconsin Dells city officials are conducting to construct a public plaza project on Elm Street, which will be next to the new Wizard Quest building. The plaza project unveiled concept plans in July for what the potential project could look like when it opens next summer.
“We wouldn’t have done this project if the city didn’t put that plaza together so I’m very excited for the plaza,” Ricks said. “I think it’s going to be a great package here on the 400 block where we can basically become the new center of town.”
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.