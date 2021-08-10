Dells’ new Wizard Quest scheduled to open around Thanksgiving

The village will also contain a boutique shop, ice cream shop and restaurants. The courtyard outside will also be reconstructed for people walking downtown to sit down and will have an area for street performers and fountain. That portion of the project won’t be completed until next year, Ricks said.

“It will just be a nice place for people to come and hang out,” Ricks said.

He said the look of the outdoor courtyard will extend indoors once entering Wizard Quest and the general admissions area, which will be completed for its opening day.

“It will be like a big village market,” Ricks said.

Ricks said guests who see the new Wizard Quest once it’s finished will be amazed by the detail the artists put into the building to bring the magical fantasy world to life. Even those who don’t want to participate in the game will be able to purchase a ticket to walk through the building to see the sets and artwork.