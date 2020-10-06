Democratic candidates express support for passenger rails at Dells event

Area Democratic candidates seeking election to the state legislature and Congress this November voiced their support for expanding rail service throughout the state Sept. 30 at the Kilbourn Public Library in Wisconsin Dells.
Eighty-first Assembly District Rep. Dave Considine, whose seeking re-election to the state legislature, 41st Assembly District candidate Nate Zimdars, 14th Senate District candidate Joni Anderson and Sixth Congressional District candidate Jessica King, each voiced their support and their beliefs in why passenger rails in central Wisconsin should continue to be funded and expanded.
The event also doubled as a fundraiser for the Democratic Party of Columbia County. Other advocacy groups supporting railroad access and railroad worker union groups were also present.
The candidates and supporting groups arrived in the Dells through the Amtrak Empire Builder route from Columbus, where a similar support rally was held earlier Sept. 30 with 38th Assembly District candidate Melissa Winker, 42nd Assembly District candidate Melissa Arndt, along with local officials from the Columbus area. A brief stop was held in Portage.
The event comes after Amtrak announced it would reduce its passenger trains at Wisconsin Dells, Columbus and Portage stations from two trains seven days a week to 3 days a week beginning Oct. 19 due to COVID-19. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Sept. 30 the Wisconsin-Minnesota Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Passenger Rail Project would receive a $31.8 million federal rail grant to add an additional daily round-trip between the Twin Cities, La Crosse, Milwaukee, and Chicago and points in-between, along the Empire Builder route.
Each candidate shared a personal story of their connection to the railroad and passenger rails, some even had family who worked on the railroads for several decades, and shared their support for having stops in a rural area to increase economic opportunity and travel.
Considine, who serves on the state transportation committee and a committee to discuss how to serve people without driver's licenses, said rails are important to continue serving those who need transportation but don’t have a car or a driver’s license because of choice or it isn’t affordable.
He was discouraged the Amtrak rails had to reduce stops due to the COVID-19 pandemic but was excited about working with Senate District 27 representative John Erpenbach on a letter to the federal government last year encouraging it to support a double route. He said the added service would support tourism in the state, remove traffic from the highways and create more travel opportunities for those who don’t have access to a driver’s license or are disabled.
“It’s just major stuff and we’ve got to get this stuff to happen,” Considine said.
In his personal story, Zimdars shared how much less stressful it was to not deal with traffic during his first train ride from Columbus to Chicago to visit family. Zimdars is running to replace outgoing Republican Assembly Rep. Joan Ballweg, who is seeking election to the 14th Senate District. Zimdars is facing Republican candidate Alex Dallman and Independent candidate Jean Bartz for the 41st Assembly District seat.
Zimdars said he was running for the assembly to provide a rural voice to the state legislature and expressed how rails support local economies and connects rural areas to bigger cities.
“Out of my desire for not wanting to see rural Wisconsin left behind, I feel that rail plays a very important part in ensuring that rural Wisconsin doesn’t continue to be left behind,” Zimdars said. “We have to continue fighting to ensure that we maintain the services that we currently have and increase those services so that more people have the opportunity and the ability to get on our train system and to travel all across the state and generate more revenue towards our economy.”
Anderson, who is running to replace outgoing 14th Senate District representative Luther Olsen, said increased railway access affects many aspects from jobs, the environment, the economy and ways to connect to other areas in the state. She also mentioned previous plans for expanding railway access, like the proposed $810 million high-speed railway from Milwaukee to Madison and Chicago that was eliminated because of former Gov. Scott Walker’s rejection of the federal funding for the project.
She compared the issue of rural transportation to broadband internet access. Anderson said Wisconsin has been left behind in developing those areas and said she would advocate to make the state’s dreams a reality if elected.
“We used to be a very progressive state, one of the most progressive in the nation, and we have not done that with the current legislature,” Anderson said.
King, who is running against 6th Congressional District Rep. Glenn Grothman, a Republican incumbent, said railways provide a diverse way of traveling to other parts of the nation. She also understands rural train stops provide an important role in the state’s economy and tourism access, which could provide opportunities to help the economy recover from the COVID-19 recession.
“I truly believe that building these additional routes, expanding the routes, has an important role to play in making passenger rail more viable here in Wisconsin,” King said.
Vice Chairperson of the Democratic Party of Columbia County Margo Miller shared her own personal story with passenger railroads as her son, who is legally blind, uses the rails and said it provides him an independent way to go places on his own.
“It gives him the opportunity to travel on his own as opposed to depending on somebody all the time,” Miller said.
