Democratic candidates express support for passenger rails at Dells event

Each candidate shared a personal story of their connection to the railroad and passenger rails, some even had family who worked on the railroads for several decades, and shared their support for having stops in a rural area to increase economic opportunity and travel.

Considine, who serves on the state transportation committee and a committee to discuss how to serve people without driver's licenses, said rails are important to continue serving those who need transportation but don’t have a car or a driver’s license because of choice or it isn’t affordable.

He was discouraged the Amtrak rails had to reduce stops due to the COVID-19 pandemic but was excited about working with Senate District 27 representative John Erpenbach on a letter to the federal government last year encouraging it to support a double route. He said the added service would support tourism in the state, remove traffic from the highways and create more travel opportunities for those who don’t have access to a driver’s license or are disabled.

“It’s just major stuff and we’ve got to get this stuff to happen,” Considine said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}