Developer seeks Baraboo land for mixed use housing, retail space

A developer has stepped forward looking to create both housing and retail space over nearly seven acres of land currently owned by the city near downtown Baraboo.
Members of the Baraboo Common Council approved a pre-development agreement with Ikwe Development, also registered as Riverfront Baraboo Apartment & Retail LLC, of Balsam Lake during their meeting Tuesday after closed session discussion regarding the agreement.
Administrator Casey Bradley said Thursday that the company, with Michelle Licknesss as its president of development, approached the city about constructing mixed use buildings on three parcels of land at the corner of Vine Street and Lynn Street and along Walnut Street. The properties are currently vacant.
“We thought some city-owned property would be best suited for what they were looking for on the housing side of things,” Bradley said. “We’ve been talking with them and, ultimately, came up with a tentative idea of what could happen out there.”
Once developers do their “due diligence” on the land, a full agreement can be solidified between the city and company, Bradley said.
Ikwe first approached city staff looking for areas to develop. The company has also been planning a project to develop land around Devil’s Lake, first with vacation rental homes, then a “luxury modern RV park” and a hotel. Neighbors have expressed their disinterest in the construction of buildings that would bring in high numbers of tourists and disrupt the peace felt near the lake.
A block east of the parcels a luxury apartment building, Rapid River Apartments, is being built. Planners hope to have it finished in the spring. Both of the developments are being constructed in Tax Increment Finance District 8, which allows the city to incentivize development on the land.
A pre-development agreement, as evident by its designation, is a prelude to a full development agreement. The precursor contract creates a tentative partnership between the city and developers while the company surveys the land and ensures it can be made into what they wish to build there.
The city agrees not to enter into any contracts with another developer to sell the land and could potentially rezone the parcel if needed to make the project feasible. The company agrees to immediately end the pre-development agreement if it no longer wants to develop the property, maintain insurance and provide evidence of financing for the project.
The resolution was approved by Baraboo council members Tuesday on a 7-1 vote with Tom Kolb as the sole vote against it. Heather Kierzek was absent. The parcels outlined in the resolution include 209 and 213 Lynn St. and two parcels each nearly half an acre within the 100 block of Vine St. and the 100 block of Walnut St. They are part of “a multiphase plan that would create a new mix of housing and retail options for Baraboo residents.”
“Hopefully everything goes well and we could potentially have another housing, and retail, project going forward,” Bradley said.
