Developer seeks Baraboo land for mixed use housing, retail space

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A block east of the parcels a luxury apartment building, Rapid River Apartments, is being built. Planners hope to have it finished in the spring. Both of the developments are being constructed in Tax Increment Finance District 8, which allows the city to incentivize development on the land.

A pre-development agreement, as evident by its designation, is a prelude to a full development agreement. The precursor contract creates a tentative partnership between the city and developers while the company surveys the land and ensures it can be made into what they wish to build there.

The city agrees not to enter into any contracts with another developer to sell the land and could potentially rezone the parcel if needed to make the project feasible. The company agrees to immediately end the pre-development agreement if it no longer wants to develop the property, maintain insurance and provide evidence of financing for the project.

The resolution was approved by Baraboo council members Tuesday on a 7-1 vote with Tom Kolb as the sole vote against it. Heather Kierzek was absent. The parcels outlined in the resolution include 209 and 213 Lynn St. and two parcels each nearly half an acre within the 100 block of Vine St. and the 100 block of Walnut St. They are part of “a multiphase plan that would create a new mix of housing and retail options for Baraboo residents.”