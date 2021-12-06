 Skip to main content
Developer seeks to build apartments in second Baraboo location
Developer seeks to build apartments in second Baraboo location

Work continues in July at the site of luxury complex Rapid River Apartments, 325 Lynn St. in Baraboo, which is slated to begin leasing units to renters in spring. The developers are seeking to gain another 2.2 acres along Lake Street, this time to construct townhomes, in Baraboo.

The company that has nearly finished luxury apartment building along the 300 block of Lynn Street in Baraboo has proposed more development within the city.

City Administrator Casey Bradley said the agreement between the city and 3 Amigos Property Management, or Rapid River Apartments, Tomah, is tenuous as the two parties move forward. The developers have stated they want to establish 29 townhomes along 2.2 acres of Lake Street.

“At the southern part, right at the intersection of Lake and Gall, we have a water pump house and the rest of the land is pretty idle,” Bradley said. “The developer 3 Amigos which is currently constructing the project over by City Hall, they wanted to do another project in the city.”

Work begins at site of future Baraboo luxury apartment building

Rapid River Apartments LLC is currently constructing a luxury apartment building along Lynn Street. The company stated in a letter of intent that it plans to acquire the city-owned land for $1 and wants to see zoning changes that would allow for that type of housing there.

A pre-development agreement, which was approved by the Baraboo Common Council during its Nov. 23 meeting, does not guarantee any type of development, but instead allows for the company looking to build to begin planning on the acreage. It also prohibits the city from entering into an agreement with any other developers for that location.

The agreement for this portion of the parcel would be in effect through May.

Luxury apartment building in Baraboo slated for spring completion

Terms of the agreement allow for the developer to terminate it at any time if it decides to no longer build there and requires that planners provide specifications for water and sanitary sewer requirements at the site to allow the city to ensure both are “appropriately sized” and available there to specifications.

Under the agreement, both the city and Rapid River Apartments LLC work together to create a contract for development at the site, including regulations and overall concept design of the project. Despite that, there is no guarantee in the pre-development agreement that council members will approve of all facets of the proposed development.

