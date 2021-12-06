Developer seeks to build apartments in second Baraboo location

The company that has nearly finished luxury apartment building along the 300 block of Lynn Street in Baraboo has proposed more development within the city.

City Administrator Casey Bradley said the agreement between the city and 3 Amigos Property Management, or Rapid River Apartments, Tomah, is tenuous as the two parties move forward. The developers have stated they want to establish 29 townhomes along 2.2 acres of Lake Street.

“At the southern part, right at the intersection of Lake and Gall, we have a water pump house and the rest of the land is pretty idle,” Bradley said. “The developer 3 Amigos which is currently constructing the project over by City Hall, they wanted to do another project in the city.”

Rapid River Apartments LLC is currently constructing a luxury apartment building along Lynn Street. The company stated in a letter of intent that it plans to acquire the city-owned land for $1 and wants to see zoning changes that would allow for that type of housing there.

