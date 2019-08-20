JUNEAU — Dodge County supervisors expressed concern Tuesday night about the possibility of increasing the staffing hours for the sheriff’s office dispatch center and jail from 8-hour shifts to 12 hours.
The idea was included in a consultant’s report presented to the board on the operational and financial review of the on the sheriff’s office.
Richard Brady of Matrix Consulting Group conducted the review and spoke to the county board. Matrix was hired at a cost of $85,000 to conduct an overall review of the sheriff’s office and jail operations. One large concern is the impact of the Huber work release facility closure, which was completed Dec. 17.
The low-risk prisoners who were housed in the closed facility are now being housed in the Dodge County Justice Facility. Those prisoners’ beds take over the beds that were formerly being rented for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement prisoners, which produce a revenue stream that Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt says offsets overall operating costs. The study done about the department agrees.
Brady said that the sheriff’s office negotiated new rates in August that will result in a charge of $86 per day per bed for federal inmates, an increase of $11. That results in a recovery of 132% of direct costs.
However, some suggestions the review includes are changes in scheduling and staffing. Supervisor David Guckenberger asked if overtime would be a concern if the jail staff went to 12-hour shifts.
Brady said that could be a concern, but there are many staffing models that make use of the 12-hour shift, which is used across the nation in similar jail settings.
Supervisor Jeff Schmidt asked about concerns about the drug task force and questioned why the model being used in Jefferson County was brought up in the study. Brady said the model being used by Jefferson County was cost effective.
Supervisor Joseph Marsik asked what it would cost the county if it would only house state and local inmates.
“That is the base we are responsible for,” Marsik said.
Schmidt said after the meeting that the jail already has some staff members working the 12-hour shifts, but he would want the jail’s staff to have input into any changes in scheduling practices.
“Overall, the project team found that the administrative practices and policies are sound and effective in the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt said the sheriff’s office budgets for 160 beds for federal inmates, which is down about 100 beds since the Huber facility closed. If Dodge County stopped housing federal inmates, Schmidt said that it could mean a loss to the sheriff’s budget by $3.5 million to 3.9 million.
The review will next be reviewed by the county’s external audit committee.
