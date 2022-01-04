Dodge County, Columbus hopefuls to run in Spring Election

DODGE COUNTY BOARD

Because of re-districting, changes are imminent on the Dodge County Board on April 5. Of the 33 board seats, 19 people will face no challengers, 12 seats have at least two candidates running and two districts will have no name on the Spring Election ballot.

Non-candidacy papers were filed by Dodge County Board Chairman Russell Kottke, Supervisory District 2; Joseph Marsik, Supervisory District 20 (formerly District 6); Thomas Nickel, Supervisory District 26; Allen Behl, Supervisory District 19; and Jeff Berres, Supervisory District 20 (formerly District 6).

District 1 in the town of Fox Lake will see Ed Benter (Incumbent) face off against John Small; District 5 in the town of Beaver Dam has three people battling for the supervisor position, Nancy Kavazanjian (I), Jeanne Steiner and Donald Lunak; District 6 in the village of Kekoskee has Donald Hilgendorf (I) being challenged by Jeff Breselow; and District 9 in the town of Hubbard pits Andrew Johnson (I) against Ross Purdy.