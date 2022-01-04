Dodge County, Columbus hopefuls to run in Spring Election

DODGE COUNTY BOARD
Because of re-districting, changes are imminent on the Dodge County Board on April 5. Of the 33 board seats, 19 people will face no challengers, 12 seats have at least two candidates running and two districts will have no name on the Spring Election ballot.
Non-candidacy papers were filed by Dodge County Board Chairman Russell Kottke, Supervisory District 2; Joseph Marsik, Supervisory District 20 (formerly District 6); Thomas Nickel, Supervisory District 26; Allen Behl, Supervisory District 19; and Jeff Berres, Supervisory District 20 (formerly District 6).
District 1 in the town of Fox Lake will see Ed Benter (Incumbent) face off against John Small; District 5 in the town of Beaver Dam has three people battling for the supervisor position, Nancy Kavazanjian (I), Jeanne Steiner and Donald Lunak; District 6 in the village of Kekoskee has Donald Hilgendorf (I) being challenged by Jeff Breselow; and District 9 in the town of Hubbard pits Andrew Johnson (I) against Ross Purdy.
Theresa will have a new supervisor in District 12 with Jim Kyler and Jody Steger on the ballot; former District 12 incumbent Richard Fink of the town of Theresa is running in District 15 against Michael Butler of the village of Brownsville; Hustisford’s District 17 will see Larry Bischoff (I) face Sandy Jones; Jeffrey Caine (I) of Clyman is paired against Ajay Schnitzler of Reeseville for the District 18 slot; and new representation will occur in the Watertown area where District 19 has three people running, Paul Conway, Anthony Mau and Beth Huber.
In Juneau, Dennis Schmidt (I) is up against Jeremy Johnson in District 24; Beaver Dam’s District 30 has Haley Kenevan (I) facing Kristin Bartz and its District 31 has Kevin Burnett (I) being challenged by Daniel Luethje.
The following are running unopposed for the Dodge County Board: District 2 Mary Bobholz (I), District 3 Dale Macheel (I), District 4 John Kraus, District 7 Rodger Frievalt, District 8 Rich Greshay, District 10 Daniel Siegmann (I), District 11 David Guckenberger (I), District 13 Karen Kuehl (I), District 14 Robert Boelk (I), District 16 Benjamin Priesgen (I), District 20 Steve Kauffeld, District 21 Cathy Houchin (I), District 22 Jenifer Hedrick (I), District 23 Dave Frohling (I), District 25 Kira Sheahan‐Malloy (I), District 28 Donna Maly (I), District 29 Dan Hilbert (I), District 32 Lisa Derr (I) and District 33 Del Yaroch (I).
There are no candidates on the ballot in Districts 26 or 27.
There will be a primary election on Feb. 15 in District 5 which is part of the town of Beaver Dam and District 19 which is part of the Town of Lebanon and the town of Emmet.
CITY OF BEAVER DAM
Due to re-districting boundary lines, the District 2 seat currently held by Therese Henricksen will become vacant. District 8 Council Member Heidi Freeby and District 10 Council Member Kara Nelson chose not to run again for the Beaver Dam Common Council. Newcomers running unopposed for those three open seats are Bobbi Marck, District 2 (Wards 5 and 7); Joseph Bonnett, District 8 (Wards 12 and 13); and Anthony Perkins, District 10 (Wards 9 and 10).
None of the incumbents are facing challengers on the ballot. Those expecting to retain their council member positions are Cris Olson, District 4 (Wards 3 and 6); Ken Anderson, District 6 (Wards 8 and 11); Zach Zopp, District 12 (Ward 16); and Mike Wissell, District 14 (Wards 14 and 15).
BEAVER DAM SCHOOL BOARD
Four positions are up for election this spring for the Beaver Dam school board. Including the seats currently held by Maria Mason, Bev Beal Loeck, Mary Kuntz and Chad Prieve.
Beal Loeck filed non candidacy papers. The school board candidates are: Isaac Dornfeld, Kuntz, Mason, Prieve and Steve Rydzewski.
CITY OF WAUPUN
Alderman Rohn Bishop is seeking the post of mayor for the City of Waupun and is unopposed. Seeking seats on the Common Council are
WAUPUN SCHOOL BOARD
Newcomers Megan Vande Zande and Jodi Tank are seeking the seat occupied by Bill Bruins representing the Towns of Alto and Trenton. Bruins is stepping down as his 12-year term has expired. Lori Van Buren is seeking the seat on the board representing the City of Waupun. No candidate has filed to fill the seat held by Milan Vande Zande representing the Towns of Burnett, Chester, Oakfield, Springvale and Waupun. His six-year term on the board has also expired.
CITY OF FOX LAKE
Incumbents are seeking re-election to seats on the Common Council for the City of Fox Lake. They are Dan Ault in Ward 2 and Dennis Linke in Ward 3. Newcomer Bruce Harned is seeking the seat representing Ward 1. Tom Bednarek is seeking another term as mayor.
CITY OF HORICON
Mayor James Grigg and District 3 Council Member Harold “Buzz” Vanderhei filed non-candidacy papers. District 1 Council Member Joshua Maas is the only person on the ballot for mayor. Barring the possibility of a write-in challenge, he will move into the mayoral position and his council seat will be appointed to an interested applicant at a later date. Incumbents Richard Marschke and Forrest Frami are running unopposed for their council seats in District 1 and 2, respectively.
HORICON SCHOOL BOARD
Another three-year school board term is expected for incumbents Jackie Vincent and Ellen Sunderland as they face no challengers.
CITY OF MAYVILLE
Mayor Rob Boelk is stepping down and two newcomers, John Guinn and Mike Jackson, will face off for the mayoral office. Incumbents Bob Smith, in District 2 and Kim Olson is District 6 are running unopposed for their council seats. Council Member Gene Frings chose not to run again and there are no names on the ballot in District 4.
MAYVILLE SCHOOL BOARD
The School District of Mayville has three Zone 4 (city) seats up for election. Incumbents Norbert Dornfeldt and Andy Shoemaker are looking for another three-year term. Jennifer L.W. Fink resigned in December due to a move out of district, leaving an opening for a one-year term.
DODGELAND SCHOOL BOARD
Three incumbents are running unopposed in Juneau for their seats on the Dodgeland School Board. They are David Beal, Andrew Oemig and Serene Seufzer.
CITY OF COLUMBUS
Declaration of candidacy papers have been filed for the following districts for Columbus City Council: District 1 Ian Gray, District 2 Adam Steiner, and District 3 Amy Roelke. However District 2 and 3 deadlines have been extended until Jan. 7 at 5 p.m. because incumbents didn't file papers in their respective districts. The final candidate pool will be determined at 5 p.m. Friday.
COLUMBUS SCHOOL BOARD
Columbus school board has two seats up for election, which are three year terms, and are currently held by Keith Loppnow and Mike O’Brien. Loppnow filed non-candidacy papers. Those filing papers for positions on the board are: Michelle Stark, Adam Pulver, Martha Rule, Mike O’Brien, Chris Roelke, Corey Ohlson-Rappe and Joseph Hammer.